Monday, October 16, 2023
Bears need to be ready for 3 Raiders QBs

Starter Jimmy Garoppolo, from Rolling Meadows High School, left Sunday’s game with a back injury and was taken to a Las Vegas area hospital for tests.

By  Patrick Finley
   
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo runs against the Patriots.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Bears could face any one of three Raiders quarterbacks Sunday.

Starter Jimmy Garoppolo, from Rolling Meadows High School, left Sunday’s game with a back injury and was taken to a Las Vegas area hospital for tests. Veteran Brian Hoyer, the former Bear, took his place in their win against the Patriots. Rookie Aidan O’Connell, from Stevenson High School, has started one game already this season.

“You prepare by not watching or being too concerned with who the quarterback is …” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “The offensive coordinator hasn’t changed. He’s going to stay true to his identity. So I mean really you just are watching from the scheme, a schematic standpoint, what has he shown you? And he’s not going to come in and all of the sudden change to a new offense just because he has some guys that aren’t too experienced. …

“He’s going to stay true who he is.”

The Raiders sent Garoppolo to the hospital during Sunday’s game because they feared internal injuries. The scans turned out well, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play at Soldier Field.

“Seems like we’ve dodged a big bullet in that regard,” McDaniels told Raiders reporters Monday. “So that’s good news. The prognosis is a lot better than it might have otherwise been.”

