Bears open Raiders week with Tyson Bagent as starting QB

The Bears will begin the week with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as their starting quarterback in practice Wednesday, and coach Matt Eberflus reiterated that injured starter Justin Fields is doubtful to play Sunday against the Raiders.

“We’re preparing for Bagent to be the starter,” Eberflus said.

The Bears would have journeyman Nathan Peterman (five career starts in seven seasons) as the backup to Bagent and could use recent pickup Trace McSorley as their emergency quarterback. They signed McSorley (one start in five seasons) to their practice squad Tuesday and must add him to the active roster by Saturday at 3 p.m. in order to designate him the emergency quarterback.

Bagent made his NFL debut when Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand during the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings last weekend. He replaced Fields early in the third quarter and completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards with an interception and a lost fumble that turned into a scoop-and-score touchdown for the Vikings.

Fields completed 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards with an interception before exiting.