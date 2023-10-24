NFL Power Rankings: Ex-Bears coordinator leads Eagles’ defense

The former Bears defensive coordinator who joined a Super Bowl contender during the offseason just posted his most dominant showing of the season.

No, not Vic Fangio. His protégé.

Under Sean Desai, the Eagles dominated the Dolphins on Sunday night, holding the closest team the modern NFL has to the ‘‘Greatest Show on Turf’’ Rams to their worst performance of the season.

The Dolphins entered Week 7 with the NFL’s highest-scoring, best passing and best rushing offense. Against the Eagles, they had season lows with 17 points, 244 yards, 199 passing yards and 45 rushing yards. A team that had scored 30 points or more four times — and 70 points once — was held to 10 offensive points. After averaging 24 first downs per game, the Dolphins managed 12.

The Dolphins scored on a pick-six in their 31-17 loss but otherwise were held scoreless in the second half. Fangio, who became the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator this offseason, struggled against the Eagles, who joined the Chiefs — their Super Bowl opponent last winter — as the NFL’s only 6-1 teams.

Desai has been blessed with a better roster than he inherited in January 2021, when he was promoted from safeties coach to run the Bears’ defense. He needed creativity Sunday, however, playing with two backup safeties and a backup slot cornerback. The Eagles took a step toward solving that problem Monday by agreeing to trade for Titans safety Kevin Byard.

Desai spent eight years at Halas Hall, working under Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy, before the Bears cleaned house after the 2021 season. He spent last season with the Seahawks.

Desai is a teacher by trade. Coming by his nickname of ‘‘Doc’’ honestly, he taught for years at the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, walking distance from Halas Hall.

On paper, Desai could be an intriguing name the next time the Bears look for a coach. But hiring another defensive coordinator without head-coaching experience would seem to be a nonstarter. That’s too similar to Matt Eberflus’ résumé, and teams rarely pick the same profile back-to-back.

If he keeps posting games such as the one Sunday night, though, the rest of the league will take notice — perhaps as early as the next hiring cycle.

Elsewhere around the league:

• There were five one-victory teams entering Week 7, and four — the Bears, Broncos, Giants and Patriots — won. That leaves the 1-6 Cardinals with the second-worst record behind the winless Panthers. The Bears would draft first and third were the season to end today.

• The next three teams on the Bears’ schedule — the Chargers, Saints and Panthers — have combined to lose their last 10 games.

• The Packers’ 19-17 loss at the woeful Broncos — coming off a bye, no less — was inexcusable. Since beating the Bears in Week 1, their only victory has come in a game in which Saints quarterback Derek Carr left with a shoulder injury. They’re not serious playoff contenders.

• Condolences if you had Falcons star Bijan Robinson on your fantasy team. He wasn’t on the injury report but was limited to one touch Sunday because of what he said were headaches.

Here are the reshuffled power rankings after Week 7:

1. Chiefs (6-1) — Their defense has yet to allow 21 points in a game — and is three more games from tying a franchise record.

2. Eagles (6-1) — Jalen Carter’s flop was a thing of beauty.

3. 49ers (5-2) — They’ve lost two in a row and haven’t eclipsed 17 points in either game.

4. Ravens (5-2) — They’ve beaten the Browns by 25, the Texans by 16 and the Lions by 32.

5. Dolphins (5-2) — Even after Sunday’s stinker, Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards and completion percentage.

6. Lions (5-2) — Dan Campbell claimed the Lions needed to be humbled, and the Ravens obliged.

7. Jaguars (5-2) — Trevor Lawrence’s hurt knee benefits from the coveted mini-bye.

8. Bills (4-3) — Thursday night’s game against the Bucs is a must-win for the 4-3 team.

9. Cowboys (4-2) — Will Jerry Jones make a trade deadline splash?

10. Browns (4-2) — They benefited from atrocioius officiating at the Colts.

11. Bengals (3-3) — A healthier Joe Burrow has posted his two best passer rating marks the last two games.

12. Seahawks (4-2) — Receiver Jake Bobo, who had an insane touchdown catch Sunday, is the best undrafted free agent rookie this side of Tyson Bagent.

13. Steelers (4-2) — They’re looked awful and are somehow 4-2.

14. Falcons (4-3) — Kicker Younghoe Koo has made seven game-winners as time expired or during overtime in 2 ½ seasons.

15. Texans (3-3) — C.J. Stroud’s 96.4 passer rating thus far is top-10 all time for a rookie quarterback.

16. Buccaneers (3-3) — You just can’t lose at home to the Falcons when Bijan Robinson gets one carry.

17. Saints (3-4) — Derek Carr mad-dogging his teammates is a bad look.

18. Rams (3-4) — Puka Nacua (8 catches, 154 yards Sunday) might be Offensive Rookie of the Year.

19. Jets (3-3) — We’re already sick of the Aaron Rodgers pregame throwing footage.

20. Chargers (2-4) — Justin Herbert’s career record is down to 27-28.

21. Vikings (3-4) — Kirk Cousins is in the top 5 in passer rating, yards, completion percentage and touchdowns.

22. Colts (3-4)— Their “Indiana Nights” alternate uniforms were about as exciting as, well, Indiana nights.

23. Raiders (3-4) — Josh Jacobs could average 130 rushing yards per game the rest of the year and still not match last year’s NFL-leading total.

24. Commanders (3-4) — Jonathan Allen used eight curse words in seven seconds to describe the state of the team.

25. Packers (2-4) — Jordan Love had a 90.8 passer rating after posting a 32.2 in his previous game.

26. Titans (2-4) — Could quarterback Will Levis make his first start this week?

27. Patriots (2-5) — Mac Jones beating the Bills with 12 seconds left was unexpected.

28. Giants (2-5) — Quarterback Daniel Jones, who got $92 million guaranteed this offseason, isn’t better than Tyrod Taylor.

29. Broncos (2-5) — So they’re not tanking?

30. Bears (2-5) — Easy wins don’t happen often around here.

31. Cardinals (1-6) — Kyler Murray’s on his way back.

32. Panthers (0-6) —Thomas Brown takes over offensive play-calling this week.

