Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson out vs. Bears: report

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, one of the best in the NFL at his position, will not play against the Bears on Monday, NFL Network reported. The team had until 3 p.m. Monday to activate him from injured reserve.

Jefferson has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 5, right before the Vikings visited the Bears. That was the first game he missed, though the Vikings managed a 19-13 win without him.

He was limited in practice all week, and the Vikings listed him as questionable.

No receiver has dominated the Bears like Jefferson since he entered the league in 2020. In the last four seasons, he has a league-high 41 catches and 585 yards against them (with two touchdowns) in six games. The Vikings are 5-1 against the Bears with him in the lineup.

Jefferson was third in the NFL with 571 yards receiving at the time of the injury.

The Bears need all the help they can get in this area because they’re missing starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He’s out against the Vikings because of an ankle injury.

The Bears have allowed a 97.0 passer rating and 245.9 yards passing per game, both seventh-highest in the NFL.

