Bears QB Tyson Bagent falters in 4th quarter as Saints win 24-17

NEW ORLEANS — Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent was putting together his best game until he got swept up in the Bears’ self-sabotage as the Saints swiped a 24-17 win Sunday.

Bagent kept the Bears competitive despite lapses by some of their most trusted players, but he imploded with the rest of the team at the end. With the Bears within a touchdown, Bagent threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter to undercut what would’ve been his most productive performance.

Ultimately, it was another subpar showing at quarterback and sobering loss for the Bears, who sit 2-7 and are back to hoping Justin Fields can save them. General manager Ryan Poles said there’s a chance he’ll return from his dislocated thumb Thursday against the Panthers.

Bagent completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for a 65.3 passer rating — his lowest since jumping in for Fields. He also ran eight times for 70 yards.

He had a 124.1 passer rating through three quarters, when the game was tied at 17, but faltered in the fourth as he went 3 of 11 for 18 yards with two crushing picks. The Saints kept wasting chances to bury the Bears, but Bagent couldn’t take advantage.