Sunday, November 5, 2023
Bears open with QB Tyson Bagent’s 18-yard TD pass to TE Cole Kmet, then an INT

It was the Bears’ first opening-drive touchdown since Week 5 against the Commanders.

By  Jason Lieser
   
NEW ORLEANS — The Bears got off to a 7-0 lead on the Saints when quarterback Tyson Bagent took them 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession.

Bagent capped the drive with an 18-yard pass to tight end Cole Kmet, who made an impressive catch in the end zone over Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Bagent completed 3 of 4 passes for 47 yards on the first drive, and converted a fourth-and-one at the Saints’ 37-yard line on a five-yard scramble.

The Bears had not scored on their first possession since opening with a touchdown drive against the Commanders in Week 5.

Bagent threw an interception on the next possession. Cornerback Paulson Adebo picked off his pass intended for Kmet to set the Saints up at the Bears’ 45-yard line.

Bagent went into the game with a 73.8 passer rating, one touchdown pass and three interceptions. He started his third game in place of starter Justin Fields, who has been out with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said on the team’s pre-game show Sunday there is “definitely” a chance Fields returns Thursday night against the Panthers.

