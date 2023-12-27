The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

As Bears QB Justin Fields ponders future, Falcons could be scouting him for theirs

The Falcons have some pieces in place, but not at quarterback. And former Bears GM Ryan Pace, who drafted Fields, is one of their top executives.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE As Bears QB Justin Fields ponders future, Falcons could be scouting him for theirs
A photo of Justin Fields running in a game.

Fields is from Kennesaw, Ga., and grew up rooting for the Falcons.

Getty

The Bears might decide Justin Fields isn’t the answer they need at quarterback, but he could still be a solution for someone else. If they look at drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, which they’re strongly favored to get via the Panthers, they’ll be looking to trade Fields to a team like the Falcons.

The Falcons come to Soldier Field on Sunday clinging to their playoff hopes at 7-8 in the sad NFC South, just one game behind the Buccaneers. But whether they sneak in or not, they know they’re not good.

And they don’t have a quarterback, nor do they have an obvious way to correct that. If Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks to make a move, this is the type of team that likely will be calling.

Several quarterback-needy teams like the Falcons won’t be picking high enough in the draft to find their answer. That means they’ll either have to give up a ton in a trade to move up, like the Panthers did to jump from No. 9 to No. 1 in their deal with the Bears this year, explore a limited free-agent field headlined by Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill or save their most valuable draft capital and salary-cap space by trading for someone like Fields.

The Atlanta option will be even more intriguing if Ryan Pace is still there. Pace went to the Falcons after the Bears fired him as general manager at the end of the 2021 season and now is their director of player personnel, and one of his last big swings with the Bears was trading up to draft Fields 11th overall.

If the Bears offload Fields, they’ll be looking for two things: Maximum return and minimal risk of regret. On the first front, the goal will be to get a second-round pick. On the second, trading him out of the NFC would be ideal, but at least sending him to the Falcons is better than doing a deal with the Vikings.

It could appeal to Fields as well, though he probably won’t have any say in where he goes. He is from nearby Kennesaw, Ga., and his dad had Falcons season tickets. He grew up rooting for Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. The team also has an offensive-minded head coach in Arthur Smith, assuming he is retained.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus, whose own future is unclear, reiterated Wednesday that the team hasn’t made any evaluation of or decision on Fields. Poles will be grading his performance on its own, but also weigh his progress against what he projects for top college prospects like Southern California’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Fields said “nobody knows” what’s coming next for him and the Bears, or in life in general, for that matter.

“Whatever happens, happens,” he said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. As of now, I’m focused on these meetings we’ve got [Wednesday] and this [game] coming up, so excited for that.”

Fields is coming off completing 15 of 27 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 71.5 passer rating in a 27-16 victory over the Cardinals. He was happy to win, but said he should’ve led the offense to 35 or 40 points against the second-worst defense in the NFL.

He’s certainly better than he was as a rookie under Pace and former coach Matt Nagy, but the Bears surely hoped for more progress by now as he nears the end of his third season.

Among 30 qualifying quarterbacks, Fields ranks 23rd in yards passing per game (195.1), 27th in completion percentage (60.9), 21st in touchdown passes (15), 14th in fewest interceptions (nine) and 21st in passer rating (84.5). He also is second at his position with 585 yards rushing.

The game Sunday could be somewhat of an audition for him for the Falcons. Coaches and general managers talk all the time about acquiring players who impressed them when they faced them.

And while the Bears have a high draft pick available to try for an upgrade, the Falcons don’t, and they’re worse off at quarterback with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. They’re currently slotted for the No. 10 pick, but still could slide closer to 20th depending on their last two games.

When the Falcons traded Ryan to the Colts, they drafted Ridder in the third round. He backed up journeyman Marcus Mariota most of last season and was benched this month in favor of Heinicke, a 30-year-old on what is essentially a one-year contract. Heinicke is expected to start Sunday against the Bears, though he was limited in practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

Whoever starts for the Falcons is the better of two bad options, and that can’t sit well when the team has the No. 6 defense in the NFL and can’t score enough points to take advantage of playing in the league’s worst division. They’ll be desperate this offseason, and if Fields wows them Sunday, that only plays to Poles’ advantage.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields still living in the moment
Why not getting dealt was the best thing to happen to Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
Bears’ next defensive goal? ‘We’re due for a shutout’
Bears QB Justin Fields ‘not really’ concerned with future, focused on Falcons
Bears practice without TE Cole Kmet, WR Darnell Mooney
Bears LG Teven Jenkins still in concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Falcons
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Naperville woman accused of trying to kill 2 children
Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, is accused of stabbing two girls, ages 4 and 1, whom she was babysitting, in Lisle on Nov. 17.
By Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 
The temporary Bally’s Casino Chicago is in Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave.&nbsp;
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s Chicago casino at Medinah Temple: What to know if you go
The city’s first casino, the precursor to a larger one expected to be built in River West, has more than 700 slots and 56 table games, and will eventually be open 24/7.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Alex Vlasic, left, has returned to the Blackhawks lineup while Joey Anderson (right) is one of many players still rehabbing injuries.
Blackhawks
Alex Vlasic is back, but Blackhawks’ injury woes aren’t finished
While the Hawks got good news on Vlasic and Tyler Johnson, the roster is far from complete as Seth Jones, Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou remain out of the lineup.
By Brian Sandalow
 
KW_CST_122823_005.jpg
High School Basketball
Batavia’s suffocating defense overwhelms Sycamore in first round of Morton Christmas Tournament
Use whatever adjective you want to describe Batavia’s high-pressure defense — relentless, persistent, unrelenting — and it fails to properly articulate just how impactful the Bulldogs’ defense was in its 61-31 thumping of Sycamore in the first round of the Morton College Christmas tournament.
By Kyle Williams
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham
The man was found with a gunshot wound to the face in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 22, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 