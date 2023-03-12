Bears free agency primer: Analyzing needs, targets

After 12 months of tearing down, the Bears’ rebuild has begun.

General manager Ryan Poles made his first move a big one Friday, agreeing to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers for first-round picks the next two years, second-rounders this year and in 2025, and receiver D.J. Moore.

Now it’s time for him to spend. When the NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday at 11 a.m., the Bears will have the most money in the league to spend on free agents. They have among the most spots to fill, too, after posting the league’s worst record last season.

They’ll have just over two days to negotiate with agents and reach verbal agreements before they can sign contracts Wednesday afternoon.

Poles tore the Bears’ roster down to the studs last season, swallowing outlandish cap charges for players no longer on his team so that the Bears could attack 2023 with few limitations.

That started Friday. But the heavy lifting begins now.

Cap talk

The Bears have a projected $75.6 million in 2023 salary cap space to spend — the most in the NFL and more than double that of all but more teams. They need to spend that money, too — the Bears must reach the NFL’s cash floor of about $240 million, and can do so with by issuing front-loaded free-agents and extending tight end Cole Kmet, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and receiver Darnell Mooney. Adding Moore will help — he’s set to count $20.2 million against the 2023 cap, the highest number on the team. For now.

The Bears paid a league-high $93.29 million in dead cap space — money paid to players no longer on their team — last year. That was about $9 million more than the second-place Falcons. Having sufficiently cleaned up their books, the Bears owe a projected $22.97 million in projected dead cap space, with about $13 million coming from Robert Quinn’s contract.

Ranking the Bears’ needs:

1. Offensive line. The Bears’ line is historically inept at pass blocking. Justin Fields was sacked on 14.75 percent of his dropbacks in 2022, the most of any quarterback who threw at least 300 passes in a season since the AFL-NFL merger. In 2021, he was sacked 11.76 percent of the time, the third-most of any quarterback with at least 200 passes.

2. Defensive line. The Bears’ 20 sacks last season were the second-fewest in franchise history since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Since 2010, only six NFL teams have posted fewer than 20.

3. Linebacker. Jack Sanborn seems to be the answer at middle linebacker, though he started only six games last year. The Bears desperately need to add a play-maker at the weak-side spot, and will consider the Colts’ Bobby Okereke, with whom Matt Eberflus worked for three years.

4. Running back. David Montgomery played 2,644 snaps the last four seasons. If he walks, the Bears will need a running back — or two — to replace that output.

5. Cornerback. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final season of his contract and is an extension candidate. Kyler Gordon could play outside or in the slot, depending on whom else they add.

6. Wide receiver. Trading for Moore — who has more receiving yards in five seasons than the Bears’ all-time career leader —shores up one of the team’s least productive position groups from 2022. He’s better than the top free agents: Jakobi Meyers, Odell Beckham and Allen Lazard.

7. Tight end. Cole Kmet is the only returning tight end who caught more than eight two passes last season.

8. Quarterback. Trevor Siemian is under contract, but the Bears could use a second- or third-stringer whose athleticism somewhat mirrors Fields.

9. Safety. Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker are set to start. The team is optimistic the former will return with no ill effects from his Lisfranc injury.

10. Specialist. The Bears’ kicker, punter and long snapper are all under contract for 2023.

Bears market

Below are Bears players slated to become unrestricted free agents or restricted free agents. The Bears have the right of first refusal on restricted free agents. Included is each player’s 2022 average annual salary, per OvertheCap.com. All players are UFAs unless noted:

OFFENSE

QB: Nathan Peterman ($1.04M), Tim Boyle ($1.04M)

RB: David Montgomery ($1M), Darrynton Evans ($895K)

WR: Byron Pringle ($4.125M), N’Keal Harry ($2.5M), Dante Pettis ($1.04M)

TE: Ryan Griffin ($2.25M), Trevon Wesco ($805,971)

OL: Riley Reiff ($3M), Dakota Dozier ($1.12M), Michael Schofield ($1.12M), Sam Mustipher (RFA, $895K)

DEFENSE

DL: Angelo Blackson ($2.75M), Mike Pennel ($1.12M), Armon Watts ($672,113), Andre Anthony ($207,000)

LB: Nick Morrow ($3M), Matthew Adams ($1.19M), Joe Thomas ($1.04M), Javin White (RFA, $895K), Eljah Lee ($1.04M)

CB: Breon Borders (RFA, $895K)

S: DeAndre Houston-Carson ($1.77M), Dane Cruikshank ($1.19M)

Where’s the beef?

Ten linemen — five on offense, five on defense — the Bears could land via free agency:

Offensive linemen

1. Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. — Poles was on the Chiefs staff that traded for him two years ago. Brown’s strong second half last season coincided with the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run. He’s played both left and right tackle. The Bears would have to pay him like a left tackle — probably overpay for him — but they can afford it.

2. 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey — The Bears’ zone running scheme is similar to what the 49ers run, and McGlinchey might be the best pure right tackle on the market.

3. Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor — At 25 years and two months, Taylor is the youngest of Pro Football Focus’ top 23-ranked free agent linemen.

4. Eagles G Isaac Seumalo — The 29-year-old gave up one sack last year.

5. Jets C Connor McGovern — Center Lucas Patrick is still under contract — but after playing just 269 snaps last year because of injury, the verdict is out about his effectiveness.

Defensive linemen

1. Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones —The Bears would be paying the 26-year-old Jones for his upside, not necessarily his past performance. But Jones — who’s had 22 sacks in four seasons — fits the Bears’ timeline better than Javon Hargrave.

2. Eagles DT Javon Hargrave — Hargrave, who posted 11 sacks last season, is the best interior pass rusher available. He turned 30 last month, though, and might end up being past his prime by the time the Bears start playing meaningful playoff games.

3. Saints DE Marcus Davenport — The Bears’ sacks leader last season was a safety. Davenport has posted 21 ½ sacks in five injury-hampered seasons.

4. 49ers DE Charles Omenihu — Head coach Matt Eberflus loves long defensive ends, and Omenihu is 6-foot-5.

5. Packers DT Dean Lowry — The Rockford native and Northwestern alum grew up a Bears fan.

The QB market

After trading the No. 1 pick, the Bears no longer need to monitor the NFL’s quarterback market for potential trade partners. Here are three quarterback situations to watch nonetheless:

1. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson — Because he was given the non-exclusive tag, Jackson can negotiate with teams. The Ravens would then have the right to match the best offer he received or accept two first-round picks for him. Teams could also negotiate a sign-and-trade.

2. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers — The Packers sound like they’re ready for Rodgers to leave — should he decide to. He met with the Jets last week.

3. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo — A healthy Garoppolo is the only other surefire starter on the free-agent market.

