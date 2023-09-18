Bears WR Darnell Mooney: I’ll play vs. Chiefs despite knee injury

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney was unable to play late in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers after he aggravated a knee injury from Week 1.

“It’s just a little bruised from last game ... ” Mooney said Monday at Halas Hall. “Knocked knees with the nickel (cornerback) on one of the routes and kind of just wouldn’t go down.”

He got a knot at the top of his kneecap, which made it hard for him to bend his knee.

“A nagging bruise, but I’ll be fine,” he said. “I’ll be fine for this week (against the Chiefs), for sure.”

Mooney played 28% of the Bears’ offensive snaps Sunday and wasn’t targeted. He caught four passes for a team-high 53 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, his first game back since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last year.

He’s in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.