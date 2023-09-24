The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears inactives: OL Nate Davis returns; RB D’Onta Foreman sits again

Davis played in the opener, then missed the Week 2 game against the Buccaneers.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears inactives: OL Nate Davis returns; RB D’Onta Foreman sits again
A photo of Bears right guard Nate Davis at practice.

Davis will make his second start of the season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears right guard Nate Davis is back in the lineup today against the Chiefs.
Davis has been in and out because of a death in his family and did not travel with the team for its game against the Buccaneers last week. He missed practice Thursday as well and was listed as questionable for Kansas City.

The Bears already are missing left tackle Braxton Jones and left guard Teven Jenkins, both of whom are on injured reserve. Jenkins can return Week 5 against the Commanders, and Jones is eligible to play starting Week 7 against the Raiders.

The Bears are without starting safety Eddie Jackson (inactive with a foot injury) and nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon (injured reserve with hand injury). They likely will start Elijah Hicks for Jackson and Josh Blackwell for Gordon.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:
QB Tyson Bagent (designated third quarterback)
RB D’Onta Foreman
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
DL Daniel Hardy
S Eddie Jackson
S A.J. Thomas

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams left after ‘inappropriate’ activity, sources confirm
Three keys for Bears vs. Chiefs
Bears safety Eddie Jackson (foot) doesn’t travel, ruled out vs. Chiefs
Ah, youth — Tyrique Stevenson undaunted by Patrick Mahomes challenge
The plight of Bears fans is well-known; the misfortune of Bears bettors is even worse
Former exec: Why Bears wanted Justin Fields, passed on Patrick Mahomes
The Latest
Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox homers against the Red Sox in the ninth inning Saturday in Boston. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. exits game with right knee soreness
All-Star center fielder will be evaluated Monday in Chicago
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Prairie Ridge’s Dom Creatore (16) takes a big hit from Cary-Grove’s Connor Anderson (20).
High School Football
Four takes from Week 5 in high school football
This season’s fastest and toughest games, Elmhurst’s elite season, the CPS coaching tree and a look ahead.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams at practice.
Bears
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams left after ‘inappropriate’ activity, sources confirm
Williams resigned unexpectedly Wednesday with little explanation other than that he was leaving “to take care of my health and family.”
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Gage LaDere (96) and Simon Bromberek (70) and the rest of the Griffins bench celebrate after stopping Batavia’s two-point attempt.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 6
The top remains stable and three teams make season debuts: Naperville Central, Lincoln-Way West and Morris.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_116063244.jpg
Bail Reform
Cook County judges talk about their first week without cash bail. ‘The world is looking at us.’
Despite glitches in other courthouses, the first week of bail reform in Cook County went relatively smoothly. But hearings were slower than usual, marked by extensive arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys as they tested guidelines under the Pretrial Fairness Act.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 