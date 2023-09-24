Bears inactives: OL Nate Davis returns; RB D’Onta Foreman sits again

Bears right guard Nate Davis is back in the lineup today against the Chiefs.

Davis has been in and out because of a death in his family and did not travel with the team for its game against the Buccaneers last week. He missed practice Thursday as well and was listed as questionable for Kansas City.

The Bears already are missing left tackle Braxton Jones and left guard Teven Jenkins, both of whom are on injured reserve. Jenkins can return Week 5 against the Commanders, and Jones is eligible to play starting Week 7 against the Raiders.

The Bears are without starting safety Eddie Jackson (inactive with a foot injury) and nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon (injured reserve with hand injury). They likely will start Elijah Hicks for Jackson and Josh Blackwell for Gordon.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

QB Tyson Bagent (designated third quarterback)

RB D’Onta Foreman

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

DL Daniel Hardy

S Eddie Jackson

S A.J. Thomas

