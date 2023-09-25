Mike Martz: Time for Bears to bench QB Justin Fields

Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz has never been shy about weighing in on quarterback Justin Fields.

Monday, he did it again, saying in a video posted to the 33rd Team, of which he is a contributor, that things will get worse if the Bears don’t bench their quarterback now.

“I think this whole situation with him is demoralizing his team ...” Martz said. “If they don’t make a change, I think it’s just going to get worse, if it’s possible to get worse. It’s a demoralized football team that’s headed down ... I think you’re almost forced to make a change at this point.”

He said Fields “just won’t get rid of the ball” and doesn’t anticipate throws well.

“He’s trying to prove that he can play quarterback in this league,” he said. “I think he’s proved he’s probably not the case.”

Martz, the Bears’ offensive coordinator from 2010-11, admitted the Bears’ problems were “layered” because the Bears weren’t a “very good football team.” He said that in Games 1-2 this season, Fields made some progress. But he didn’t see it Sunday in the 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.

It’s not the first time Martz has slammed the Bears’ offense. In August 2022, he called the unit the least talented one the NFL had seen since the 0-16 Lions. The next month he described Fields as “less than remarkable.”