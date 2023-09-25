The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Mike Martz: Time for Bears to bench QB Justin Fields

Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz has never been shy about weighing in on quarterback Justin Fields.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Mike Martz: Time for Bears to bench QB Justin Fields
merlin_108926829.jpg

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 stands on the field during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz has never been shy about weighing in on quarterback Justin Fields.

Monday, he did it again, saying in a video posted to the 33rd Team, of which he is a contributor, that things will get worse if the Bears don’t bench their quarterback now.

“I think this whole situation with him is demoralizing his team ...” Martz said. “If they don’t make a change, I think it’s just going to get worse, if it’s possible to get worse. It’s a demoralized football team that’s headed down ... I think you’re almost forced to make a change at this point.”

He said Fields “just won’t get rid of the ball” and doesn’t anticipate throws well.

“He’s trying to prove that he can play quarterback in this league,” he said. “I think he’s proved he’s probably not the case.”

Martz, the Bears’ offensive coordinator from 2010-11, admitted the Bears’ problems were “layered” because the Bears weren’t a “very good football team.” He said that in Games 1-2 this season, Fields made some progress. But he didn’t see it Sunday in the 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.

It’s not the first time Martz has slammed the Bears’ offense. In August 2022, he called the unit the least talented one the NFL had seen since the 0-16 Lions. The next month he described Fields as “less than remarkable.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue podcast: A new low?
3 takeaways from Bears’ 41-10 loss to Chiefs
‘Reality check’ — Bears’ defense is not very good
New and improved? Winless Bears, QB Justin Fields look awfully familiar in 41-10 loss to Chiefs
With the Bears, it can always get worse — and Sunday it did
QB Justin Fields at center of debacle as Chiefs humiliate Bears 41-10
The Latest
The Clinton Entrance, seen from inside the Great Hall in Union Station.
Transportation
New Union Station entrance on Clinton Street opens in area used for storage after 1980 fire
Amtrak plans to open a food court near the new entrance. The food hall project was delayed by COVID-19.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Christopher Morel and teammates acknowledge their fans after the last home game of the regular season at Wrigley Field, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
‘Keep this momentum going’: Analyzing the Cubs’ potential path to the postseason
The Cubs have six games left in the regular season, split between Atlanta and Milwaukee.
By Maddie Lee
 
Jonathan Goldsmith at his Chicago pizzeria, Spacca Napoli, at 1769 W. Sunnyside. The eatery was recently voted one of the top pizzerias in the world for 2023, according to the Italy-based “50 top pizza.”
Food and Restaurants
Want one of the world’s best pizzas? Head to Spacca Napoli in Ravenswood
The pizzeria was recently ranked 93rd by an Italy-based website.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Morgan Park’s Chris Durr (13) carries the ball and holds off Phillips’ NeekhoachDuhart (25).
High School Football
Morgan Park’s Chris Durr following in dad’s footsteps as a talented receiver
“Chris was born to be a receiver,” Morgan Park coach Chris James said.
By Mike Clark
 
Beck Radenbaugh, 15, caught his first Chinook and it was a boat record to earn Fish of the Week honors.
Outdoors
15-year-old’s first king salmon is a boat record
Beck Radenbaugh caught his first Chinook.
By Dale Bowman
 