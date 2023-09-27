Bears sign CB Joejuan Williams off Vikings’ practice squad

Three days after watching three cornerbacks get hurt against the Chiefs, the Bears added some insurance Wednesday when they signed Joejuan Williams off the Vikings practice squad.

A second-round pick by the Patriots in 2019 out of Vanderbilt, Williams played 36 games in three seasons with the team. He started one game.

Williams signed with the Vikings in the spring, was released on cut day and rejoined the team on the practice squad the next day. Williams, 25, has eight passes defensed in his career.

Starting slot cornerback Kyler Gordon broke his hand in the season opener and is on injured reserve. He can’t return until after Week 5. Sunday, starting outside cornerback Jaylon Johnson hurt his hamstring and rookie Tyrique Stevenson left with what the team called both a neck injury and an illness. Backup slot cornerback Josh Blackwell hurt his hamstring against the Chiefs, too.

The 0-3 Bears host the 0-3 Broncos on Sunday.

