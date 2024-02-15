Sun-Times Mock Draft 2.0: Bears benefit from run on QBs

The Bears taking a quarterback first overall would start a run on passers in the 2024 NFL draft that general manager Ryan Poles should hope lasts past his next pick at No. 9.

The surest way for the Bears to maximize the value of the No. 9 selection is for as many as six quarterbacks — you read that right — to go in the first half of the first round.

Sound impossible? If the Bears take USC star Caleb Williams first overall — and that seems more likely than keeping Justin Fields at this point — the next two picks could be, in some order, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Bears, Commanders and Patriots are just three of the eight teams picking in the top 12 that conceivably need a starting quarterback — at least before free agency begins in a month.

Those teams have begun evaluating their options now that the league’s coaching and general manager vacancies — with the exception of the Patriots, who figure to wait until after the draft to hire a GM — have been filled.

If the Vikings or Broncos, who pick 11th and 12th, respectively, feel the urgency to move up to No. 9 to draft Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix or even Washington’s Michael Penix, the Bears figure to be happy to oblige. A mad rush for quarterbacks would allow Poles to pit trade partners against each other and drive up the price of the pick.

In the Sun-Times Mock Draft 2.0, we look at how the board would shape up if there is indeed a run on quarterbacks:

1. Bears (via Panthers) — USC QB Caleb Williams

He’s the best quarterback in the draft and should go No. 1, so long as the Bears are comfortable with him after their fact-finding mission.

2. Commanders — North Carolina QB Drake Maye

He could be a Sam’s Club version of Justin Herbert — a tall, hulking QB with a strong arm who can take off and run when need be.

3. Patriots — LSU QB Jayden Daniels

We predict that Daniels’ measurables makes the Heisman Trophy winner one of the breakout stars of the NFL Scouting Combine.

4. Cardinals — Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

There’s no better fit in the draft than the receiver-needy Cardinals and Harrison, who is as close to a sure bet as there is.

5. Chargers — Georgia TE Brock Bowers

No modern coach has done more to popularize the use of tight ends than Jim Harbaugh, who took over the Chargers last month.

6. Giants — LSU WR Malik Nabers

The G-men should be tempted to take a quarterback here; instead, they’ll give Daniel Jones and his $69.3 cap hit some help.

7. Titans — Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

Putting Alt next to former Northwestern star Peter Skoronski will help protect Will Levis, who flashed in 2023.

8. Falcons — Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

The La Grange Park native threw for 150 yards or fewer six times last year, but his accuracy, makeup and championship pedigree is tempting.

9. Bears — UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

The Bears will have options at their three areas of need — tackle, edge rusher and receiver. If Latu’s medical evaluation checks out, he’d look good opposite Montez Sweat.

10. Jets — Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

Aaron Rodgers is calling the shots here, and the 40-year-old won’t want to spend any more time on his back in 2024 than he has to.

11. Vikings — Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

Turner would benefit from the Vikes re-signing Danielle Hunter, but he’s a good fit in Minneapolis either way.

12. Broncos — Oregon QB Bo Nix

The consensus last year was that young quarterbacks having surprising NFL success all had extensive college experience. Nix played a whopping 61 games.

13. Raiders — Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

With five quarterbacks gone, the Raiders will turn to the best player available.

14. Saints — Washington WR Rome Odunze

It’s time to move away from Michael Thomas, who has 55 catches and only 13 games played the past three years. He turns 31 next month.

15. Colts — Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

Slot cornerback Kenny Moore II is set to become a free agent, and DeJean could easily step into his role.

16. Seahawks — Washington QB Michael Penix

New coordinator Ryan Grubb reunites with his college quarterback down the street from where he starred at Washington.

17. Jaguars — Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

They’ve used six first-round picks on defenders since 2018 — not that their middle-of-the-road defense looks like it.

18. Bengals — LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are both free agents, and Joe Burrow would be thrilled to add another receiving weapon.

19. Rams — Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

The former Albany Great Dane transfer is a great story. At 23, though, it’s fair to wonder if his upside matches that of his peers.

20. Steelers — Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

The Steelers would be thrilled to snag a player who, depending on how the draft breaks, could go 10 spots higher.

21. Dolphins — Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton

The U of I star — he was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year — can help a Dolphins D in need of it.

22. Eagles — Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw

He missed the Senior Bowl while recovering from core muscle surgery. He was limited to nine games in 2023 and four in 2021.

23. Texans (via Browns) — Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Imagine Mitchell, whom Pro Football Focus graded as the top cornerback in college last year, opposite standout Derek Stingley Jr.

24. Cowboys —Alabama OT JC Latham

This makes sense if second-team All-Pro Tyron Smith, who is 33 years old, decides to retire.

25. Packers — Florida State EDGE Chop Robinson

Demeioun Robinson was called “Pork Chop” as a kid. That fits Green Bay, doesn’t it?

26. Buccaneers — Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa

Mock Draft Rule No. 4,080: you match the player’s last name to the city in which he’ll play.

27. Cardinals (via Texans) — Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Only one Cardinals player logged more than one interception in 2023. He allowed a 73.1 passer rating in 2023 and 57.9 in 2022.

28. Bills — Georgia OT Amarius Mims

The Bills have other needs — namely, a receiver to put opposite Stefon Diggs — but you can’t go wrong protecting Josh Allen.

29. Lions — Texas DT Byron Murphy II

From 2021-23, the Lions allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL. They need to get better on defense.

30. Ravens — Oregon WR Troy Franklin

An annual rite of spring: trying to find the Ravens wideout help. They took Zay Flowers in Round 1 last year.

31. 49ers — Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

He’d fit nicely on the right side of an offensive line that looked leaky at times in the Super Bowl.

32. Chiefs — Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

Has a great team ever had such an obvious need at receiver?

