You want the Justin Fields rumor mill to give it a rest? Too bad — here comes the Combine.

We’ve reached the forensic stage of the Justin Fields case. Anything remotely resembling evidence that might point to the quarterback’s future is analyzed for substance and meaning, though an absence of substance and meaning is not a barrier to the formation of an opinion. Knees jerk. Gums flap. Judgments fly.

The latest example came last week, when the Bear-for-now unfollowed his team on Instagram. The gasp from the audience spoke of shock, distress and too much time on folks’ hands. What did the unfollowing mean? Was Fields revealing his disgust with the franchise? Did he know something? Was this proof that the Bears were indeed moving on from the player to whom they had devoted three years? Was this confirmation that they would use the first overall pick in the April draft on USC quarterback Caleb Williams?

Or was this just a guy giving up social media for Lent?

After a few days of intense discussion over the meaning of his Instagram timeout, Fields said on a podcast that he simply was tired of the public debate over where he might be traded. So he decided to take himself out of figurative earshot of that debate. It sounded reasonable enough, but there isn’t much of a market for reasonableness these days. Lots of people weren’t buying his explanation, certain he was furious that, after all he had done for the team, it was dumping him for someone younger and better.

Others took the opportunity to praise Fields for his restraint, conferring on him qualities normally associated with diplomats and saints.

All of it set off another round of debate about Fields’ abilities as a quarterback, about the best fit for him in his next football life and about the Bears’ options.

Everything that needs to be said about the situation has been said already. That hasn’t stopped a soul from saying more. Including this soul.

The NFL Combine starts this week, which means that if you think all the talk before was loud, just wait. This amp goes to 11. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be open for business in Indianapolis, and plenty of teams figure to come calling with offers for the first overall pick and for Fields. This will produce rumors, smokescreens and perhaps a fact or two.

I’ve said this before, and something tells me I’ll be saying it again and again: The trading of Fields and the drafting of another quarterback can’t come soon enough. Not just because the Bears can do better at quarterback, but because there’s only so much idle speculation I can take. This speculation is always idling.

Perhaps the most (only?) interesting development in the whole affair is the directional shift of the discussion. The loud debate over whether the Bears should keep Fields has given way to a loud debate over whether Pittsburgh or Atlanta is the best landing spot for him. The keep-Fields crowd is waving the white flag, acknowledging that the Bears are going to trade him. They still think the team is making a mistake, but they are making way for the inevitable.

More than a few national commentators spent last week declaring that Fields would be great somewhere else. My guess is that their opinion is based less on Fields’ ability and more on their need to feel right about their earlier predictions that he would be a superstar for the Bears.

There’s still a big gap between the lofty language often used to describe his talents and the reality of what he has accomplished in three seasons in the league. He’s thrilling as a runner, and if you were to watch his highlights – which is what I believe the national experts look at – you’d think the Bears are crazy to even consider replacing him. But the rest of him, the everyday quarterback, is much more ordinary on tape.

By making that last point, I’ve unfortunately opened the door to the other ongoing argument about Fields – that his struggles are a product of all the mediocrity around him. Of a below-average offensive line. Of a lack of depth at wide receiver. Of inept offensive coordinators.

It's like a bad song on a continuous loop. There’s no escape. Resistance, although encouraged, is futile.

Fields said on the St. Brown Bros podcast that he wants to remain a Bear, but, sorry, kid, we’ve moved on, at least rationally. Not that you don’t have fans in Chicago. Just the opposite. But the rumor mill is doing the talking now, and it’s all anybody can hear.

