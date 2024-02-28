The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Florida State DT prospect Braden Fiske learned all about Bears’ defense at Senior Bowl

Fiske is on the rise and could be an intriguing option for the Bears in the middle of the draft.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears coach Matt Eberflus

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is still looking to establish a strong defensive line.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Bears coach Matt Eberflus has talked about the importance of finding a powerful three-technique defensive tackle since he took the job, but the team still isn’t sure whether it has what it needs.

As the Bears look toward the middle rounds of the draft, they could take another shot at that position, and Florida State’s Braden Fiske understands what they want.

Fiske had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl and spent most of that time working with former Bears assistant Justin Hinds, who left to become the Seahawks’ defensive line coach last week.

“We talked a ton about playing three-technique and the Bears’ attack style and how it’s the way I play,” Fiske told the Sun-Times. “We had a lot of similarities in the way we saw that. I could definitely see a future in that defense.

“They’re a growing, young defense that flies around, and that’s a cool thing about them because that’s something I bring to my own game: I call myself one of the few sideline-to-sideline defensive tackles.”

Fiske, 24, is 6-foot-4, 295 pounds and had six sacks last season after transferring from Western Michigan. ESPN ranked him the No. 6 defensive tackle in the draft.

The Bears took Gervon Dexter in the second round and Zacch Pickens in the third last year, but are always searching for upgrades and depth. Dexter played 40% of the snaps, and Pickens played 25%.

And after the Bears’ Nos. 1 and 9 picks in the first round, they’re not up again until the third at No. 75 overall. At that point, the goal will be to get the best possible player rather than focus on any specific position.

“Fiske is insane,” Florida State defensive end Jared Verse said. “I don’t think there’s any plays you could bring up of him loafing. That guy is incredible.”

