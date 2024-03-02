The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Bears Sports Cubs

Polling Place: Which drill would you be most willing to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Come on, you could still run a 4.7-second 40-yard dash. Or maybe a 4.9. A 5.9?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Which drill would you be most willing to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine?
nfl_combine_football_74915885.jpg

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Listen, you played football in high school. Remember that one game against Whatchamacallit East? Of course you do. We couldn’t forget it if we tried. You were sensational.

The point is, you could still run a 4.7-second 40-yard dash. Or maybe a 4.9. A 5.9?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked which NFL Scouting Combine drill you’d be most willing to perform in front of an army of talent-evaluator eyeballs. And maybe some TV cameras. How bad could it be?

There’s the 40, the bench press, the vertical leap, the shuttle run. There are others, too. Thank goodness we’ll never find out about them first-hand.

As @JeffreyCanalia put it, “40 yards is a distance run for me at this age.”

Also, with Cody Bellinger back with the Cubs, we asked how confident you are that they’ll win their division.

“They’re my pick to win it,” @ffd9197496 commented, “but I’d still easily bet on the field.”

Last, we wanted to know if Chicago-area high school basketball is as good as it used to be. Voters such as @joekosmo (“All the good players are going to prep schools out of state”) went with no.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which drill would you be most willing to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Upshot: No offense, but right around two-thirds of our voters are slower than they think.

Poll No. 2: With Cody Bellinger back in the fold, how confident are you that the Cubs will win their division?

Upshot: According to the leading projection models, the Cardinals — not the Cubs — are the National League Central favorites. Take that Belly re-signing with a grain of salt.

Poll No. 3: Is Chicago-area high school basketball as good as it was a generation ago?

Upshot: Of course the basketball was better way back when. After all, players were toughened up by having to walk many miles to and from school — uphill both ways, of course.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
WRs Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze eye possible chance to play with Caleb Williams on Bears
What is Justin Fields’ value to the Bears ... and the rest of the NFL?
USC star Caleb Williams asks Bears, ‘Do you want to win?’ as they consider drafting him No. 1
USC QB Caleb Williams uses predraft leverage to buck tradition
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘Dream’ to play at Soldier Field — with Bears or otherwise
QB Drake Maye: I’m a Mitch Trubisky fan, but we’re ‘different players and different people’
The Latest
The Fire are returning to red kits at home.
Chicago Fire
Fire’s Men in Red finally returning in home opener
After the Fire’s failed rebrand in 2019 that changed their primary color to blue, they’ll open their home schedule Saturday in a familiar kit.
By Brian Sandalow
 
400 Lake Shore Hero, Related Midwest_jpg.jpg
Columnists
It takes two to make a thing go right: Construction starts on a pair of towers at old Chicago Spire site
A pair of tapering, faceted towers designed by architecture firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill that hold the promise of finally delivering the come-up the historic three-acre parcel has always deserved.
By Lee Bey
 
EARLYVOTING-021624.jpg
Editorials
It shouldn’t be so hard to become an educated voter
What’s really needed is to shore up local news. Voters say they don’t have access to clear, unbiased information on candidates amid a well-documented decline of local newspapers and news media.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Item I lent to friend ended up broken, and she never offered to replace it
The relationship has suffered since the ornate cake stand shattered.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Election 2024 State Supreme Courts
Letters to the Editor
Would-be parents shouldn’t have to clear hurdles to access IVF
It’s on states like Illinois to make access to IVF more widely available, to destigmatize it and to allow parents to grow their families through whatever means they and a doctor agree is medically appropriate.
By Letters to the Editor
 