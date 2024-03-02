Polling Place: Which drill would you be most willing to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Listen, you played football in high school. Remember that one game against Whatchamacallit East? Of course you do. We couldn’t forget it if we tried. You were sensational.

The point is, you could still run a 4.7-second 40-yard dash. Or maybe a 4.9. A 5.9?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked which NFL Scouting Combine drill you’d be most willing to perform in front of an army of talent-evaluator eyeballs. And maybe some TV cameras. How bad could it be?

There’s the 40, the bench press, the vertical leap, the shuttle run. There are others, too. Thank goodness we’ll never find out about them first-hand.

As @JeffreyCanalia put it, “40 yards is a distance run for me at this age.”

Also, with Cody Bellinger back with the Cubs, we asked how confident you are that they’ll win their division.

“They’re my pick to win it,” @ffd9197496 commented, “but I’d still easily bet on the field.”

Last, we wanted to know if Chicago-area high school basketball is as good as it used to be. Voters such as @joekosmo (“All the good players are going to prep schools out of state”) went with no.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which drill would you be most willing to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Which drill would you be most willing to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 1, 2024

Upshot: No offense, but right around two-thirds of our voters are slower than they think.

Poll No. 2: With Cody Bellinger back in the fold, how confident are you that the Cubs will win their division?

With Cody Bellinger back in the fold, how confident are you that the Cubs will win their division? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 1, 2024

Upshot: According to the leading projection models, the Cardinals — not the Cubs — are the National League Central favorites. Take that Belly re-signing with a grain of salt.

Poll No. 3: Is Chicago-area high school basketball as good as it was a generation ago?

Is Chicago-area high school basketball as good as it was a generation ago? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 1, 2024

Upshot: Of course the basketball was better way back when. After all, players were toughened up by having to walk many miles to and from school — uphill both ways, of course.