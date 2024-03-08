The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Bears sign safety Tarvarius Moore for special teams, depth

Moore was a key special teams player for Bears coordinator Richard Hightower when the two were with the 49ers. Moore played 874 special teams snaps in their three seasons together.

By  Patrick Finley
   
San Francisco 49ers’ Tarvarius Moore stops the Bears’ Dante Pettis on a punt return during a 2022 game at Soldier Field. The Bears signed Moore on Friday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The Bears signed safety Tarvarius Moore, a former third-round pick of the 49ers who spent an injury-plagued season last year with the Packers, on Friday.

Moore was a key special teams player for Bears coordinator Richard Hightower when the two were in San Francisco. Moore played 874 special teams snaps in three seasons together.

He’s started 13 games in his career, and none since 2020, at safety. The Bears will still look for a starting safety in free agency to replace Eddie Jackson, whom they cut last month. There’s no shortage of quality veteran options available; teams that cut safeties this week saved more than $100 million in salary cap hits.

The Bears also extended receiver Collin Johnson’s contract. He had one catch for 11 yards last year.

The Packers signed Moore a year ago but put him on injured reserve with a knee injury on cut day.

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday, when agents can begin negotiating new contracts with teams. Players can’t officially sign contracts until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

