Wednesday, May 22, 2024
NFL draft to be held in Pittsburgh in 2026

The NFL has turned the draft into a traveling road show in the last nine years

By  Patrick Finley
   
Steelers Stadium Naming Rights Football

Heinz Field is viewed Monday, July 11, 2022, on the North Shore in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that the NFL football organization has ended its longtime partnership with Heinz and the venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the team reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. (Morgan Timms/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: PAPIT904

Morgan Timms/AP Photos

Continuing its tour of cold-weather cities, the NFL announced Wednesday it will hold the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh.

Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers’ home stadium, and Point State Park, which is right across the Ohio River, will comprise the host site.

The NFL has turned the draft into a traveling road show in the last nine years. The league left New York for the first time in 51 years when it held the draft at the Auditorium Theater downtown in 2015. After spending the next year the same site, the NFL began one-year stints in Philadelphia, Dallas, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City and, this year, Detroit.

Green Bay will host next year’s draft from April 24-26, 2025.

The NFL claimed that 775,000 fans attended the three-day draft in downtown Detroit last month.

In announcing the decision at the NFL’s spring meeting, commissioner Roger Goodell said that the “pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026.”

