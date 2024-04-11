The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Lucky 13: USC QB Caleb Williams, 12 others confirmed to attend NFL draft in Detroit



The three top receivers in the draft, one of whom the Bears could take ninth, will be there too

By  Patrick Finley
   
USC quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass while under pressure from UCLA’s Keanu Williams.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans looks to pass under pressure from Keanu Williams #99 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The likely No. 1 pick will be in Detroit to walk across the stage at the NFL draft in two weeks.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, whom the Bears figure to select with the first overall pick, is one of 13 players confirmed to attend Round 1 of the draft on April 25, the NFL announced Thursday.

The three top receivers in the draft, one of whom the Bears could take ninth, will be there too: Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison, LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze. LSU receiver Brian Thomas, who is expected to be taken in the middle of Round 1, will also be in attendance.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu are among the edge rushers heading to Detroit, while Alabama’s J.C. Latham is the only offensive tackle who will be present. The Bears figure to use the ninth pick on either a receiver, tackle or edge rusher.

Other quarterbacks expected to attend are LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

