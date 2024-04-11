Lucky 13: USC QB Caleb Williams, 12 others confirmed to attend NFL draft in Detroit

The likely No. 1 pick will be in Detroit to walk across the stage at the NFL draft in two weeks.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, whom the Bears figure to select with the first overall pick, is one of 13 players confirmed to attend Round 1 of the draft on April 25, the NFL announced Thursday.

The three top receivers in the draft, one of whom the Bears could take ninth, will be there too: Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison, LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze. LSU receiver Brian Thomas, who is expected to be taken in the middle of Round 1, will also be in attendance.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu are among the edge rushers heading to Detroit, while Alabama’s J.C. Latham is the only offensive tackle who will be present. The Bears figure to use the ninth pick on either a receiver, tackle or edge rusher.

Other quarterbacks expected to attend are LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.