Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Bears to hire WRs coach Chris Beatty, DJ Moore’s college coach

Beatty was the wide receivers coach for the Chargers the last three seasons.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Chris Beatty on the sideline.

Beatty coached Moore for two seasons at Maryland and was the Chargers’ wide receivers coach the last three seasons.

AP Photos

The Bears will hire former Chargers assistant Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach, reuniting him with star receiver DJ Moore , a source said. Beatty was Moore’s position coach at Maryland his final two seasons.

Adding Beatty will nearly complete the overhaul of the coaching staff. The only position the Bears haven’t filled is running backs coach.

Beatty, 50, was wide receivers coach for the Chargers the last three seasons. Before that, he predominantly coached in college football, including stops at Illinois (2012) and Northern Illinois (2007).

He does not have any work experience with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Beatty played wide receiver at East Tennessee State before a brief career in the Canadian Football League and began his coaching career in 1998 at North Stafford High School in Stafford, Va.

Here’s the updated Bears coaching staff under Matt Eberflus: 

OC: Shane Waldron*
QB: Kerry Joseph*
OL: Chris Morgan
TE: Jim Dray
WR: Chris Beatty*
RB: (vacant)

DC: Eric Washington*
DL: Travis Smith
LB: Dave Borgonzi
CB: Jon Hoke
S: Andre Curtis

STC: Richard Hightower
* - new hire

