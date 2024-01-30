The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears close to adding ex-Panthers OC Thomas Brown

The NFL Players Association deemed him the league’s second-best offensive coordinator in a poll of its players earlier this month.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears close to adding ex-Panthers OC Thomas Brown
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown looks on in August.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Thomas Brown, whom the NFL Players Association deemed the league’s second-best offensive coordinator in a poll of its players earlier this month, is close to joining the Bears as a passing game coordinator, a source confirmed Tuesday night.

Brown would be the most high-profile Bears addition of the offseason; he interviewed with the Panthers for their head coaching job earlier this month and with the Texans for the same job last year.

He spent 2023 as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, calling plays for part of the season.

He has a connection with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron . The two worked together; he was the Rams’ running backs coach in 2020 when Waldron served as the passing game coordinator. Brown was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021 and moved from running backs coach to tight ends coach in 2022 before joining the Panthers.

The 37-year-old played running back at Georgia and served as a college coach from 2011-19.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears and suburban school districts are $100 million apart on value of Arlington Park
New QB coach Kerry Joseph will be key in deciding Bears’ future at position
Bears to hire WR coach Chris Beatty, DJ Moore’s college coach
Fodder time: Conversation never wanes when discussing Bears’ woes
NFL success is fragile, but Dan Campbell’s Lions look like long-term issue for Bears
A Justin Fields highlight video has true believers seeing things that aren’t there
The Latest
A photo of the Arlington Park horse racetrack.
Bears
Bears and suburban school districts are $100 million apart on value of Arlington Park
The Bears’ legal team argues the property should be assessed as vacant land. The districts value the property at $160 million; the team values the site at $60 million.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and The Daily Herald
 
People walk by the entrance of the Tropicana Las Vegas last May in Las Vegas. The Tropicana Las Vegas is set to shut its doors on April 2, to make room for a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium.
Entertainment and Culture
The Tropicana, a Las Vegas landmark since 1957, will be demolished for new MLB stadium
Nicknamed the “Tiffany of the Strip,” the Tropicana is set to shut its doors for good in April to make room for a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium that will be home to the relocating Oakland Athletics.
By Associated Press
 
Payton’s Jakob Blakely (10) handles the basketball against Carver.
High School Basketball
High-scoring guard Jakob Blakely leads Payton past Carver in the Public League playoffs
Blakely, who entered the game averaging 31 points, provided 18 points, eight rebounds and sticky defense.
By Mike Clark
 
Joshua Kolar at his September Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for a spot on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. Congress
Senate confirms Joshua Kolar for spot on Chicago based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals
Joshua Kolar, a federal magistrate, was confirmed on a 66-25 vote. With Kolar’s confirmation, the 7th Circuit now has four judges nominated by President Joe Biden.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The side of a Chicago police squad car.
Editorials
Top cop Snelling is on the right track with scrapping ‘scarecrow’ police details
Police should be doing actual police work, and this is especially true for downtown, where two students were shot and killed last week and legitimate fear of crime is robbing Chicago’s cultural and financial center of its glow.
By CST Editorial Board
 