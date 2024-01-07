The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson inactive vs. Packers

The Pro Bowl cornerback injured his shoulder last week against the Falcons. The Bears also will be without WR Darnell Mooney and RB D’Onta Foreman. Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and long-snapper Patrick Scales (foot), are active after being questionable for the game.

By  Jason Lieser and Mark Potash
   
A photo of Jaylon Johnson running with the ball.

Johnson had a career year and made his first Pro Bowl.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. But tight end Cole Kmet, who was questionable for the game, will play.

Johnson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back D’Onta Foreman were among the Bears’ seven inactive players. The other inactive players are cornerback Greg Stroman, Jr., guard/tackle Ja’Tyre Carter, back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent and safety Quindell Johnson.

Kmet was questionable for the second consecutive game with a knee injury. He was limited to 13 snaps last week against the Falcons. Long-snapper Patrick Scales, who was questionable with a foot injury, is active.

Mooney will end up missing the final two games of the season with a concussion. He finished with career lows in catches (31), yards (414) and touchdowns (one).

The Bears also put starting center Lucas Patrick on injured reserve Saturday because of a calf injury.

They elevated center Doug Kramer and defensive back Christian Matthew from the practice squad and signed practice squad cornerback Greg Stroman to the active roster.

