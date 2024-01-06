The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears put C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve

Patrick was put on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that limited him in Friday’s practice.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears put C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve
merlin_118167006.jpg

Bears center Lucas Patrick celebrates.

Justin Casterline, Getty

The Bears will play their season finale against the Packers without their starting center. Lucas Patrick was put on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that limited him in Friday’s practice.

The Bears promoted center Doug Kramer from the practice squad to give them depth at the position. Cody Whitehair, whose inaccurate snaps earlier this season kept him from overtaking Patrick on the depth chart, is the team’s main backup on the interior line. Dan Feeney has played 43 offensive snaps this year.

Patrick was entering the final game of the final year of the two-year contract he signed before the 2023 season. The Bears were, and are, expected to add a center this offseason.

The Bears also promoted cornerbacks Christian Matthew and Greg Stroman off the practice squad for the Packers game. That’s notable with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson doubtful to play because of a shoulder problem.

The Packers, who are playing for a postseason berth on Sunday, promoted tight end Luke Musgrave and running back Emanuel Wilson off IR. Musgrave has 33 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
Bears’ defense gets to make a final statement vs. Packers
Bears president’s family foundation makes $1 million donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital
Even with huge decisions coming up, GM Ryan Poles has Bears in win-win situation
If the Bears keep Matt Eberflus, how will he make things better next season?
Bears QB Justin Fields can be his own best advocate Sunday
The Latest
In a Monday, March 23, 2020 file photo, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max lands at Paine Field near Boeing’s manufacturing facility in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle. U.S. regulators are requiring inspections and possible repairs to engine coverings of all Boeing 737 Max jets.
Business
FAA grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
An Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff above Oregon late Friday, creating a gaping hole that forced the pilots to make an emergency landing.
By Associated Press
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls have 15 more games until the trade deadline and decisions to make
Zach LaVine’s return on Friday was a thumbs up, especially because the two-time All-Star looked bought into a style of play that was on display in his absence. The best thing LaVine can do now is keep that up as the Feb. 8 trade deadline nears.
By Joe Cowley
 
Waubonsie Valley’s Ryan Morton (5) hits a three against Neuqua Valley.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Connor Bedard was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard placed on injured reserve with fractured jaw as Blackhawks’ woes escalate
Nick Foligno was also placed on injured reserve with a fractured finger that he picked up while fighting Brendan Smith after his hit that injured Bedard on Friday. The Hawks acquired Rem Pitlick from the Penguins to try to fill out the forward roster.
By Ben Pope
 
A man was shot in Bridgeport late Friday. Crime scene marker file photo.
Crime
Man critical after shooting inside Bridgeport restaurant
The attack happened at a sports bar and restaurant in the 3400 block of South Halsted.
By Sun-Times Wire
 