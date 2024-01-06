Bears put C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve

The Bears will play their season finale against the Packers without their starting center. Lucas Patrick was put on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that limited him in Friday’s practice.

The Bears promoted center Doug Kramer from the practice squad to give them depth at the position. Cody Whitehair, whose inaccurate snaps earlier this season kept him from overtaking Patrick on the depth chart, is the team’s main backup on the interior line. Dan Feeney has played 43 offensive snaps this year.

Patrick was entering the final game of the final year of the two-year contract he signed before the 2023 season. The Bears were, and are, expected to add a center this offseason.

The Bears also promoted cornerbacks Christian Matthew and Greg Stroman off the practice squad for the Packers game. That’s notable with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson doubtful to play because of a shoulder problem.

The Packers, who are playing for a postseason berth on Sunday, promoted tight end Luke Musgrave and running back Emanuel Wilson off IR. Musgrave has 33 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season.

