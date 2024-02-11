Bears TE Cole Kmet calls Taylor Swift effect on NFL ‘great for the game’

LAS VEGAS — The Taylor Swift effect reached its peak Sunday with her appearance at the Super Bowl in support of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While networks constantly cutting to Swift during games has been divisive, she and the NFL have benefitted from their relationship. Bears tight end Cole Kmet sees nothing but positives there.

“It’s great for the game,” he told the Sun-Times during Super Bowl week. “A lot more women have now been engaged in the NFL, which I think is always good for the game, so that’s been cool to see. Them dating and her being at the Super Bowl, it’s a cool deal.”

The Swift phenomenon first hit the league when the Bears visited the Chiefs in Week 3, and WGN anchor Jarrett Payton’s video of her and Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium together got 16 million views on Twitter.

While Swift already was one of the most famous celebrities in the world, Kelce has gone from having a modest amount of clout to rivaling quarterback Patrick Mahomes for media attention. He joked during Super Bowl week that he’s learned, “That worldwide fame is a lot different than just being famous in Kansas City.”

Kmet aspires to reach Kelce’s level on the field, but isn’t looking for a boost to celebrity status off the field.

“I’ve got a girlfriend — she’s my popstar,” he said with a laugh.Is she famous?

“No, she’s not — which I like,” he said. “I’m good with it.”

Kelce was third in catches (93), second in yards receiving (984) and seventh in touchdowns (five) among tight ends this season. Kmet finished seventh in catches (73), ninth in yards (719) and tied for second in touchdowns (six) while putting together the best season of his career.

