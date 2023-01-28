The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Luke Philp’s first Blackhawks stint brings him home to Alberta

Philp, a 27-year-old journeyman forward, earned his first NHL point Thursday in Calgary — with his family in attendance — but was scratched Saturday in Edmonton.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Luke Philp’s first Blackhawks stint brings him home to Alberta
Blackhawks forward Luke Philp skates with the puck.

Blackhawks forward Luke Philp earned his first NHL point in Calgary on Thursday.

AP Photos

EDMONTON, Alberta — Recently called-up Blackhawks forward Luke Philp might not be well-known in Chicago, but he has been the most popular man in Alberta this week.

The storyline does feel movie-scripted, after all. His Albertan connections are endless. He grew up in Canmore, a mountain town west of Calgary, and finished his Canadian junior-hockey career in Red Deer, a city halfway between Calgary and Edmonton. 

The undersized 5-10, 181-pound center wasn’t drafted into the NHL and instead played three years of Canadian collegiate hockey at the University of Alberta, located in Edmonton. He then signed with the Flames and spent three years with their AHL affiliate.

Philp signed in the Hawks’ organization this season, correctly believing NHL opportunities would be easier to come by with them, and dominated throughout the fall with Rockford, tallying 30 points in 31 games.

He earned his first-ever NHL call-up Monday — at age 27 — after Tyler Johnson’s ankle injury and debuted Tuesday against the Canucks. That made him one of only three active players to successfully follow the rare Canadian college route to the NHL.

He was initially going to be healthy-scratched Thursday against the Flames, but Jonathan Toews’ illness prompted the Hawks to notify Philp around 4:40 p.m. he’d need to play after all.

“I was going to go for dinner before the game with a couple friends, and I got a call saying I’m playing,” Philp said. “I told them, ‘I can’t come,’ and then hopped on the bus. It all happened pretty fast. But I didn’t really have any nerves throughout the day. It was just, ‘Alright, we’re going, we’re playing.’

His friends and family scrambled to buy last-second tickets, and Philp rewarded them by earning his first NHL point with an assist on Boris Katchouk’s second-period goal. He protected the puck down low and passed to Katchouk for a one-timer in the high slot, although he “wasn’t even thinking this could materialize into a goal” at the time.

“I was just like, ‘No way,’” he said. “Apparently my mom screamed pretty loud.”

Philp was scratched Saturday against the Oilers, however. 

Toews returned to the lineup but was only handed the third-line center role between Sam Lafferty and Colin Blackwell, who have both played very well recently. Jason Dickinson retained his top-line spot and Max Domi settled into the second line.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks hope Philipp Kurashev’s flashes of stardom eventually lead to breakthrough
Blackhawks’ shuffled lines all contribute in win over Flames
Blackhawks’ neutral-zone attack more successful against aggressive structures than passive
Blackhawks’ winning surge did surprisingly little damage to tanking plan
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou improving defensively after early-season struggles
Blackhawks outshot heavily in lifeless loss to Canucks
The Latest
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
Crime
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Oak Forest
Responding officers found the boy with a gunshot wound behind a building in the 15500 block of South Cicero Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107380087.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky lose Candace Parker to Aces in free agency
The two-time WNBA champion took meetings with the Sparks, Sky and the Aces before making her decision.
By Annie Costabile
 
Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery.
Taste
Tipping — is it getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery.
By Associated Press
 
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) hits a three against Lane.
High School Basketball
Downers Grove North’s combination of shooting and size too much for Lane
Senior Maxwell Haack drained the first three-pointer for Downers Grove North. It was the second basket of the game and it set off an avalanche.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Denzel Washington stars as Coach Herman Boone in “Remember the Titans.”
Entertainment and Culture
Gregory Allen Howard, screenwriter of ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘Ali’ dies at 70
Howard was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 