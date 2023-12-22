The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Kevin Korchinski returns to Blackhawks’ lineup in loss to Canadiens

Korchinski logged more than 20 minutes of ice time Friday after missing the last six games following his father’s death. But the Canadiens ultimately ripped off five straight goals to beat the Hawks 5-2.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Kevin Korchinski returns to Blackhawks’ lineup in loss to Canadiens
Kevin Korchinski and the Blackhawks lost 5-2 to the Canadiens on Friday.

Kevin Korchinski and the Blackhawks lost 5-2 to the Canadiens on Friday.

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Kevin Korchinski returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup Friday in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens, helping out the Hawks and possibly also helping out himself.

The rookie defenseman logged more than 20 minutes of ice time after missing the last six games following the death of his father, Larry.

“He seemed to be smiling and happy to be back,” coach Luke Richardson said. “Sometimes [with] tough things in life, it really weighs on the mind and the body physically. Getting out with his teammates and focusing on his job and the game, it can give your mind a little bit of relief.”

Jarred Tinordi also returned from a concussion, and Wyatt Kaiser and Filip Roos were sent to Rockford in corresponding moves. Kaiser will get more AHL time, after all, to work on rebuilding his confidence.

Korchinski showed off his smooth stride on a few occasions, but he also made a mistake on one second-period shift, going to the same side of the ice as partner Nikita Zaitsev and leaving Canadiens forward Josh Anderson wide open on the back door.

“[Kevin] had an excellent third period, and he did some things in the first couple periods just with his skating ability alone,” Richardson said. “Even during the six-on-five at the end, he had a nice shot.”

Anderson’s goal was one of five straight the Canadiens scored, quieting a season-best crowd of 20,340 at the United Center after the Hawks initially took a 2-0 lead.

Bedard, meet Wemby

Before the San Antonio Spurs’ loss to the Bulls on Thursday, the Hawks arranged for Connor Bedard to meet Spurs center Victor Wembanyama for the first time.

Having the two much-hyped No. 1 overall picks from this past summer (in their respective sports) together in the same room lended itself to plenty of content, including a photoshoot and sit-down interview together.

But Bedard also seemed genuinely interested to get to know his 7-4 basketball-dunking, shot-blocking French counterpart.

“He’s going to be — or he already is — really special,” Bedard said. “[It was great] getting to talk to him a bit and hear his perspective [about] coming over from Europe and [being in] similar situations — him even more, just with how big the NBA is. It was good to get to talk to him.”

In the photoshoot, Wembanyama used 6-8 Hawks defenseman Louis Crevier’s stick, because it was the longest the Hawks had to offer — but it was still a bit too short for him.

Crevier learning on the fly

Speaking of Crevier, the 22-year-old Quebec City native faced his home-province team for the first time Friday, earning his third career assist in his ninth career game on Jason Dickinson’s second-period goal.

After morning skate, Crevier was the most popular guy in the Hawks’ locker room; a horde of traveling Montreal-based reporters immediately flocked to him.

That kind of bright spotlight is one of many things that have amazed Crevier about the NHL. The on-ice quality and difficulty is another. The Avalanche’s second power-play goal Tuesday, in which Valeri Nichushkin boxed out Crevier in the crease and scored on his second attempt on Petr Mrazek, represents a prime example.

“I feel like I was right there with Nichushkin,” Crevier said. “[Mikko] Rantanen was kinda looking and I’m like, ‘He’s not going to pass that.’ But he still made the play, and I was caught off-guard. Because that’s a play I’ve seen before, but when I’m near the guy, they usually don’t try to make that pass.”

“But there’s no way of learning that apart from playing against those guys. I love it.”

Along the way, he’s trying to continue to appreciate every day and not let the joy he felt after his surprising initial call-up fade away.

“I don’t want to be super anxious for every game,” he added. “But...I’m still really enjoying it. It’s super cool.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Polling Place: How does a really good Bears team for Christmas sound? You know, one of these years
Blackhawks’ Wyatt Kaiser focusing on playing more efficient defense after brief AHL stint
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard starting to find rhythm at home thanks to easier line matchups
Lukas Reichel, Colin Blackwell step up to help Blackhawks upset Avalanche
Philipp Kurashev continues to be bright spot in Blackhawks’ bleak season
Bar inside United Center pays homage to former Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz
The Latest
Members of the Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Top, from left: Edward Burke (14th); Sandi Jackson (7th); William Beavers (7th); Willie Cochran (20th). Middle row, from left: Arenda Troutman (20th); William Carothers (28th); Ambrosio Medrano (25th); Edward R. Vrdolyak (10th). Bottom row, from left: James Laski (23rd); Thomas E. Keane (31st); Ricardo Muñoz (22nd); Patrick Daley Thompson (11th).
The Watchdogs
Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Ed Burke becomes 38th member convicted in half a century
That averages out to one council member convicted every 16 months. Burke is the first since former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson less than two years ago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
mc_CST_122323_0002.jpg
High School Basketball
Zavier Fitch’s big game helps Brother Rice stay perfect
Fitch scored 20 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the No. 5 Crusaders beat No. 25 West Aurora 59-40 on Friday night.
By Mike Clark
 
Communities Partnering 4 Peace and One Northside Christmas held a toy giveaway in Uptown on Dec. 22, 2023.
News
Hundreds of toys handed out to children across Chicago
Nearly 300 children each received a toy during the fifth annual giveaway organized by Communities Partnering for Peace.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Sports
Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Angel Reese, Coco Gauff put on magic show
This year, the magic seemed to spread further than usual across the sports landscape. At the highest levels. Black women standing on podiums, lifting trophies, receiving medals, being themselves.
By Scoop Jackson
 
city_college_of_chicago.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Kwanzaa in Chicago: Where to celebrate the weeklong holiday
Kwanzaa, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, celebrates the African heritage and history within African American culture.
By Kade Heather
 