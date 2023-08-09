The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks players, alumni, fans recall Rocky Wirtz’s amicability at public memorial

Brent Seabrook, Marian Hossa, Chris Chelios, Pat Foley, Darren Pang and others recounted stories Wednesday at the United Center to eulogize Wirtz, the late Hawks chairman.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks players, alumni, fans recall Rocky Wirtz’s amicability at public memorial
Pat Foley was one of several speakers at late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz’s public memorial Wednesday at the United Center.

Pat Foley was one of several speakers at late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz’s public memorial Wednesday at the United Center.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

When former Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook decided to retire in March 2021, as he recounted Wednesday, he drove to late Hawks chairman Rocky Wirtz’s house to tell him personally and thank him for his support over the years.

But that simple message proved more difficult to share than he anticipated.

“It was hard to say thank you because we just talked the whole time,” Seabrook said. “He told stories; I told stories. It was 15 years’ [worth] of stories. We just kept going and going and going, one story after another. I spent about two hours at his place, and I’m pretty sure I got to thank him as I walked out the door to leave.

“But that was him. He made everybody comfortable, welcome and included. He was approachable, easy to talk to and treated everyone the same — with respect.”

Anecdotes like that abounded at Wirtz’s public memorial Wednesday at the United Center, where Wirtz’s family and friends plus hundreds of current and former Hawks players and staff filled seats on the arena floor while another 300 or so Hawks fans dotted the stands.

The public memorial followed a private memorial Tuesday at Fourth Presbyterian Church. Roughly 900 friends and family attended, including Patrick Kane, Connor Bedard, Joel Quenneville and Gary Bettman within the hockey sphere.

Wirtz’s son Danny, who is expected to ultimately assume Rocky’s position as Hawks chairman and head of the family’s liquor empire, delivered the eulogy Tuesday for his father, who died abruptly two weeks ago at age 70.

Wednesday, however, was a more Hawks-centric occasion, complete with a playing of “The Orchard” intro video and speeches by Darren Pang, Pat Foley, Chris Chelios, Marian Hossa and Seabrook.

Danny Wirtz greets Marian Hossa —&nbsp;having greeted Brent Seabrook (right) moments before — after Wednesday’s ceremony.

Danny Wirtz greets Marian Hossa — having greeted Brent Seabrook (right) moments before — after Wednesday’s ceremony.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chelios broke down in tears when describing how a conversation with Wirtz inspired his daughter Caley — now a Hawks broadcaster herself — to pursue her dreams at Northwestern, Wirtz’s alma mater.

“He was always engaging, making you feel like he really, truly cared, and he really, truly did,” Chelios said.

Hossa recounted his meeting with Wirtz when he decided to retire in 2017. The two struck an agreement that eventually led to Hossa’s retirement ceremony and jersey retirement last November.

“Rocky took me out for dinner, and we talked about the possibility of trading my contract,” Hossa said. “I wasn’t too excited for that idea. ... I [told] him, if he traded my contract, I would love to return and officially retire as a Blackhawk. So we shook hands and he made a promise to me.

“After a few years, when it was time for me to officially retire, Rocky delivered [on] his promise.”

Related

Foley posited that Wirtz might be the most popular owner in Chicago sports history, and a strong case can be made to support that claim. He was beloved not only by players for “pulling on the same rope together” with them, as Seabrook put it, but also by fans for his approachability and friendliness.

Tom DeGrado, a fan in attendance Wednesday, met Wirtz a couple times while helping set up Blackhawks Conventions at the Hilton Chicago years ago. His story echoes those told by countless others.

“He was always smiles,” DeGrado said. “One time my coworker yelled, ‘Hey Rocky, hold on a minute and let [Tom] hold the door for you.’ So he stopped and let me hold the door for him as he was leaving. As busy as he was, he stopped for 20 seconds for it.”

Jim Kerr, another fan in attendance Wednesday, came to pay his respects to the man he credited for reviving the franchise.

“The team that won the Cups was largely intact when he took over,” Kerr said. “But the marketing of the team and the business operations were pretty primitive. So he deserves credit for bringing the Blackhawks into the modern times. That was his legacy.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Remembering Rocky: 900 of Wirtz’s closest friends say goodbye at private memorial
Ranking the Blackhawks’ top 20 prospects entering the 2023-24 season
Looking back at Rocky Wirtz’s legacy as conductor of Blackhawks’ late-2000s turnaround
Rocky Wirtz in many ways was an ordinary guy who embraced family and friends
Rocky’s road: Wirtz remembered as fans’ friend in the stands, fierce fighter in the boardroom
Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz dies at 70
The Latest
GettyImages_2482413.jpg
Obituaries
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Musician played behind Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan before launch of the group behind “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
merlin_113580281.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1
Walker has not practiced since Aug. 1; Edmunds since Aug. 4 with undisclosed injuries.
By Mark Potash
 
20200924_141414.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vecino le dispara en la cabeza a una niña de 9 años que se encontraba comiendo un helado
El padre de Serabi Medina le gritó que entrara a su edificio en Portage Park mientras el pistolero cruzaba la calle, según los fiscales.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Las oficinas de la Secretaría del Estado requerirán cita para servicios de licencia
Alexi Giannoulias también alentó a los residentes de Illinois a hacer uso de los servicios en línea cuando sea posible, incluyendo la renovación de la licencia de conducir y el pedido de calcomanías para placas.
By Andrew Adams | Capitol News Illinois
 
Workers remove a traffic marker outside Union Station along South Canal Street near West Jackson Boulevard as they begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cierran calle Canal frente a la estación Unión por más de un año para trabajo de construcción
Los equipos de construcción destrozarán la calle que técnicamente es un viaducto, mientras mantienen la estación debajo funcionando.
By David Struett
 