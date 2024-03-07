Blackhawks complete Anthony Beauvillier circle by trading him to Predators

The Blackhawks traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Predators on Thursday, one day before the NHL trade deadline, a source confirmed.

The move completes a strange full circle of asset management for Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson, who gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire Beauvillier from the Canucks in December and then got another fifth-round pick back for him Thursday.

During his brief and objectively forgettable stint in Chicago, the 26-year-old forward tallied only six points (two goals and four assists) in 23 games while also missing six weeks with a wrist injury. He was promoted to the first line with Connor Bedard a couple times, but he never clicked there and spent the last few games on the fourth line.

"It's not really my decision, so I don't have any control over what's going on or what might happen," Beauvillier said Monday. "Am I looking forward to the deadline being over and getting this thing behind us? Definitely."

Beauvillier reunites in Nashville with Predators GM Barry Trotz, who coached him during the most successful years of his career on the Islanders. He's currently set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

The Hawks initially needed Beauvillier as an injury replacement, when their roster was getting decimated during the fall. But with Andreas Athanasiou expected to return Saturday against the Capitals, multiple healthy scratches available as fill-ins and prospects Landon Slaggert and Frank Nazar likely to join the team during the stretch run, Beauvillier was no longer needed.

Fellow pending UFA forwards Colin Blackwell and Tyler Johnson remain on the block as the Friday 2 p.m. CT deadline creeps closer.