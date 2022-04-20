The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

DeRozan scores 41 to lead Bulls to Game 2 victory

Series even coming back to Chicago

Joe Cowley By Joe Cowley
   
SHARE DeRozan scores 41 to lead Bulls to Game 2 victory
DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls is defended by Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE – Confidence hasn’t been an issue for Patrick Williams since the day the Bulls made him the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Assertiveness on the offensive side of the ball, showing up late for a shootaround, consistent availability, now those are where there’s been a few stumbles for the power forward, but not in the confidence department.

That was on full display Wednesday, when Williams was discussing his ongoing showdown of drawing the Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive assignment.

“It’s the same way you get ready for anybody else,’’ Williams said. “First of all don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that. Obviously [Antetokounmpo’s] good, he’s a two-time MVP, but he puts his pants on the same way I do. So just knowing that, he’s good but he’s not God.’’

Brash words from the second-year player who still wasn’t old enough to get in any Wisconsin drinking establishments, but then backed up in the Game 2 114-110 Bulls win.

Thanks to Williams and the execution of a stellar defensive game plan, the Bulls made life as difficult as a team can on Antetokounmpo, evening the best-of-seven first-round series 1-1.

It was not only the first time the Bulls beat Milwaukee this season, but the first time they beat a team with a winning percentage over .600 since Nov.10.

And as far as Antetokounmpo? He wasn’t a “God.’’ He wasn’t even the best player on the floor. That was DeMar DeRozan, who set a new playoff career high with 41 points on 16-of-31 shooting.

Antetokounmpo did finish with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but the effort he had to put in on both ends of the floor was seemingly draining.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan knows childhood rival Jrue Holiday all too well
The Latest
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va.
Coronavirus
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”
By Associated Press
 
Dozens of drivers wait in line for free gas, donated by businessman and former Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, at a BP gas station at 5201 W. Cermak Rd. in Cicero, Thursday morning, March 24, 2022. Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle got up to $50 of free gasoline at dozens of gas stations across the Chicago area, until $1 million was spent.
Chicago
Locations announced for 3rd Willie Wilson gas giveaway
The $1 million giveaway is planned for Saturday at 16 locations in Chicago and 14 others in the suburbs, according to a post on Wilson’s Facebook page.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Two children were found safe after the vehicle they were in was carjacked Apr. 20, 2022, in Lincoln Park.
News
2 kids found safe after taken inside carjacked vehicle in Lincoln Park
The vehicle was found, with the children inside, in the 2000 block of North Stockton Drive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Circuit Judge Mary Kathleen “Katie” McHugh’s “refused” to speak to an officer after her Bridgeview courthouse colleague — also a judge — drunkenly crashed her Audi SUV into a parked car in Hinsdale on Nov. 23, police in the western suburb said.
Editorials
Hold judge accountable if she ‘refused’ to cooperate in DUI investigation
Naturally, we hold judges to a higher standard. We expect that they practice what they preach on the bench on their off hours.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A group of protester rally outside the UIC Forum demanding that Chicago not build a casino near Chinatown, during the third pubic meeting on the proposed Chicago casino at the UIC Forum, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Other Views
Chicago shouldn’t risk a really bad bet with casino near Chinatown
The risks and costs would be completely disproportionate to the potential gain if the Rivers Casino proposal in the 78 mega-development is approved.
By State Rep. Theresa Mah
 