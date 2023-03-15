Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114

With the Bulls struggling for a play-in playoff berth in the Eastern Conference with 15 games to go, the Sacramento Kings were a painful sight for Bulls fans.

The Kings under first-year coach Mike Brown have taken the next step the Bulls were looking for this season — actually a giant leap. The Kings, who were 30-52 last season, entered Wednesday night’s game against the Bulls at 40-27 — leading the Pacific Division and third in the Western Conference.

And they did it without a major free agent addition or lottery pick bonanza. Their biggest addition was a nifty trade with the Hawks for Kevin Huerter, whose 40.7% three-point shooting has helped turn the Kings into an offensive juggernaut. The Kings lead the NBA in offensive rating (118.7 points per 100 possessions). They were 24th last season (109.6).

The Bulls, meanwhile, came into Wednesday night’s game on the outside looking in for the final play-in spot (11th place) and looking to build on yet another modest win streak after road victories over the Nuggets and Rockets.

The Bulls went toe-to-toe with the Kings from start to finish before the Kings escaped with a 117-114 loss at the United Center. The loss dropped the Bulls (31-37) a half game behind the Wizards (32-37) for the 10th and final playoff spot in the East.

With the Bulls trailing 114-110 with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit a three-pointer from thje top of the key and was fouled — converting the four-point play for a 114-114 tie with 12 seconds left.

But irrepressible guard De’Aaron Fox dribbled down the clock and pulled up for a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left to give the Kings the victory.

DeRozan led the Bulls with 33 points. Zach LaVine scored 25 points. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds. Patrick Williams scored 13 points and Coby White 12 off the bench. Fox scored 32 points to lead the Kings (41-27).

Just when it looked like the Kings would wear down the Bulls with their unrelenting offense, the Bulls showed some resilience of their own in the fourth quarter. DeRozan and LaVine hit back-to-back threes around a Ayo Dosunmu steal to give the Bulls a 94-91 lead with 8:22 left in the game.

The Bulls didn’t wither until the end. DeRozan converted a four-point play on a three-pointer to give the Bulls a 103-102 lead with 3:50 left. But Malik Monk responded with a three-pointer and De’Aaron Fox hit two free throws to give the Kings a 107-103 lead.

The Bulls were without starting guard Alex Caruso, who missed the game with a non-COVID illness, coach Billy Donovan said. Ayo Dosunmu, a backcourt starter prior to Patrick Beverley’s arrival on Feb. 24, started in place of Caruso.

The Bulls took a 58-48 lead at halftime behind DeRozan (17 points), Vucevic (11) and White (nine on 3-of-3 three-point shooting).

White hit back-to-back three-pointers to break a 15-all tie in the first quarter, which seemed to ignite the Bulls’ offense. After LaVine made two free throws, rookie Dalen Terry, getting rare playing time when it mattered, hit a three-pointer to give the Bulls a 26-15 lead with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

The Bulls bench led another flurry int he second quarter that gave the Bulls a 16-point lead. White hit another three, Andre Drummond made a mid-court steal and drove for a dunk and Patrick. Williams scored on a fast-break off another turnover to give the Bulls a 39-27 lead.

After Harrison Barnes hit two free throws, Williams and DeRozan countered with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Bulls a 45-29 lead with 9:13 left in the first half.

