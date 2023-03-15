The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114

DeMar DeRozan’s four-point play with 12 seconds left tied the game at 114. But Kings guard De’Aaron Fox responded with a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to snap the Bulls’ two-game winning streak.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114
merlin_112162336.jpg

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Patrick Williams (44) defending against Sacramento Kings’ guard Malik Monk (0) on a first-half drive Wednesday night at the United Center.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

With the Bulls struggling for a play-in playoff berth in the Eastern Conference with 15 games to go, the Sacramento Kings were a painful sight for Bulls fans. 

The Kings under first-year coach Mike Brown have taken the next step the Bulls were looking for this season — actually a giant leap. The Kings, who were 30-52 last season, entered Wednesday night’s game against the Bulls at 40-27 — leading the Pacific Division and third in the Western Conference. 

And they did it without a major free agent addition or lottery pick bonanza. Their biggest addition was a nifty trade with the Hawks for Kevin Huerter, whose 40.7% three-point shooting has helped turn the Kings into an offensive juggernaut. The Kings lead the NBA in offensive rating (118.7 points per 100 possessions). They were 24th last season (109.6). 

The Bulls, meanwhile, came into Wednesday night’s game on the outside looking in for the final play-in spot (11th place) and looking to build on yet another modest win streak after road victories over the Nuggets and Rockets. 

The Bulls went toe-to-toe with the Kings from start to finish before the Kings escaped with a 117-114 loss at the United Center. The loss dropped the Bulls (31-37) a half game behind the Wizards (32-37) for the 10th and final playoff spot in the East. 

With the Bulls trailing 114-110 with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit a three-pointer from thje top of the key and was fouled — converting the four-point play for a 114-114 tie with 12 seconds left.

But irrepressible guard De’Aaron Fox dribbled down the clock and pulled up for a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left to give the Kings the victory. 

DeRozan led the Bulls with 33 points. Zach LaVine scored 25 points. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds. Patrick Williams scored 13 points and Coby White 12 off the bench. Fox scored 32 points to lead the Kings (41-27). 

Just when it looked like the Kings would wear down the Bulls with their unrelenting offense, the Bulls showed some resilience of their own in the fourth quarter. DeRozan and LaVine hit back-to-back threes around a Ayo Dosunmu steal to give the Bulls a 94-91 lead with 8:22 left in the game. 

The Bulls didn’t wither until the end. DeRozan converted a four-point play on a three-pointer to give the Bulls a 103-102 lead with 3:50 left. But Malik Monk responded with a three-pointer and De’Aaron Fox hit two free throws to give the Kings a 107-103 lead. 

The Bulls were without starting guard Alex Caruso, who missed the game with a non-COVID illness, coach Billy Donovan said. Ayo Dosunmu, a backcourt starter prior to Patrick Beverley’s arrival on Feb. 24, started in place of Caruso. 

The Bulls took a 58-48 lead at halftime behind DeRozan (17 points), Vucevic (11) and White (nine on 3-of-3 three-point shooting). 

White hit back-to-back three-pointers to break a 15-all tie in the first quarter, which seemed to ignite the Bulls’ offense. After LaVine made two free throws, rookie Dalen Terry, getting rare playing time when it mattered, hit a three-pointer to give the Bulls a 26-15 lead with 2:13 left in the first quarter. 

The Bulls bench led another flurry int he second quarter that gave the Bulls a 16-point lead. White hit another three, Andre Drummond made a mid-court steal and drove for a dunk and Patrick. Williams scored on a fast-break off another turnover to give the Bulls a 39-27 lead. 

After Harrison Barnes hit two free throws, Williams and DeRozan countered with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Bulls a 45-29 lead with 9:13 left in the first half. 

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu learning new “tricks” from Patrick Beverley
Bulls’ Pat Beverley and Alex Caruso continue sparking starting engine
Crystal ball time for Bulls with 15 games left, play-in spot at stake
Bulls’ no-name bench embracing a speed-kills mentality for stretch run
Bulls overcome athletic Rockets and are back in last play-in game spot
Physicality is here to stay for guard Coby White — Bull or no Bull
The Latest
File photo of a woman visiting her newborn baby at a nursery in April 2020.
Editorials
Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life
Modern prevention efforts have been effective among white, Hispanic and Asian mothers, but one thing is clear: Black mothers need help catching up to these lifesaving advancements.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo of Bears quarterback P.J. Walker throwing a pass for the Carolina Panthers last season.
Bears
Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields: report
Walker, 28, played 15 games (including seven starts) for the Panthers over the last three seasons.
By Jason Lieser
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Transportation
Chicago-area expressway shootings increasingly caused by road rage, state police say
In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of the 140 Chicago-area expressway shootings handled by Illinois State Police. That is up from 12% in 2021, ISP says.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago is the better and logical choice to host the Democratic National Convention.
Editorials
Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention
Chicago is more than capable of hosting 2024’s Democratic National Convention. The city is one of the frontrunners for the high profile event.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on the branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023. - Credit Suisse shares nosedived on March 15, 2023, after its main shareholder said it would not provide more funding, with reassuring comments from the Swiss bank’s chairman unable to calm the market panic. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Business
Banking fears spread to Europe, dragging down shares of big lenders
On the heels of bank failures in the U.S., shares of European bank Credit Suisse fall, prompting concerns about the health of the global banking system.
By Jamey Keaten | Associated Press and DAVID McHUGH | AP Business Writer
 