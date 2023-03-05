The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

The return of Bulls’ Javonte Green from knee surgery now looking iffy

The Bulls were hoping to have Green moving laterally by now, getting closer to a return to the practice floor, but coach Billy Donovan said on Sunday that the energetic forward has been slowed in the rehab process.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE The return of Bulls’ Javonte Green from knee surgery now looking iffy
Javonte Green

The hope was to have forward Javonte Green running and cutting laterally at this point, after a January clean-up surgery on his knee. That was not the case, however, as some discomfort has slowed the process down.

Michael Wyke/AP

If lateral movement wasn’t a prerequisite for playing in an NBA game, the Bulls training room would have a lot more working space.

Unfortunately it is, and Javonte Green is just the latest Bull hampered by it.

In giving an update on Green’s rehab status from January right knee surgery, coach Billy Donovan said that Green was stuck in straight-ahead running, despite the team hoping he would have been able to move laterally at this point.

“We’re kind of there with him,’’ Donovan said on Sunday. “Different stuff of what they’ve tried to push him towards, they’ve got to go off his tolerance, so we’ve been kind of at the same thing where the linear, straight-ahead running has been pretty good. They have not been able to progress him yet to any lateral stuff.’’

Sound familiar?

That was also the roadblock that Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) couldn’t get past for more than a year, with the team finally announcing two weeks ago that he was officially just shutdown for the remainder of this season.

That is not the case with Green yet, even with just 17 regular-season games remaining.

“I don’t know if I would refer to it as a setback,’’ Donovan said. “He just hasn’t been able to move to the next step. That’s kind of where he’s at physically right now.

“I did not ask any further questions of, ‘Hey, how much longer before we think that he can start to do some of that stuff?’ We’ll have to wait and see.’’

While being without Green isn’t the same as being without Ball, don’t undersell the importance Green does have in the lineup.

Besides his plus/minus still the third highest on the team this season with a plus-55, Green was a key contributor to the defensive side of the ball and a sneaky rebounder.

“His motor, his energy, the way he plays, the physicality piece,’’ Donovan said of Green’s absence. “I think the biggest thing for him, his greatest attribute is he knows who he is as a player. He kind of plays to who he is. He’s not a guy that feels like he can impact the game by shooting the ball or putting the ball on the floor, create, score. He impacts the game with his defense, his energy, his offensive rebound, getting out in transition, loose balls, all those types of things that he brings to the table.’’

Green will be a free agent at the end of this season, which adds even more uncertainty to his future with the organization.

Rental piece?

Donovan said he did speak to Patrick Beverley on the phone before they made the decision to sign the veteran off waivers two weeks ago, but one topic that has never been brought up was the idea of keeping Beverley – a Chicago native – beyond the rest of this season.

“We didn’t speak about anything as far as long-term,’’ Donovan said. “We spoke about where our team was at and how I thought he could come in and help us. I wanted to get his perspective. He’s a guy that knows the league really well. Everything I talked to him about was the basketball piece.’’

The Bulls have dropped to 3-3 since signing Beverley, after Sunday’s latest loss to the Pacers.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls lose must-win game to Pacers as season all but slips away
Can the Bulls be fixed this season? There are still some major concerns
Bulls get a painful lesson in what a real playoff team should look like
Blown leads continue plaguing Bulls as Billy Donovan searches for a fix
Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic not thrilled with finger-pointing going on
Bulls nearly blow 21-point lead but survive against Pistons
The Latest
Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing on Aug. 27, 2021, in San Diego, Calif.
Commentary
Why Sirhan Sirhan did not deserve parole for killing my dad: Read Christopher Kennedy’s statement on RFK’s assassin’s latest attempt for freedom
SNEED EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy’s killer was denied parole after his son, Christopher — who lives in the Chicago suburbs — spoke forcefully against it before the California Parole Board last week.
By Michael Sneed
 
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly identified a mechanical adjustment to make between starts.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly adjusts arm path in spring training: ‘Fastball had way more carry’
Smyly final line wasn’t pretty after allowing three runs in two-plus innings against the Rockies on Sunday, but he was focused on a different set of results.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lucas Giolito pitches in his first start of the 2023 Cactus League season. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito says time clock could work to his benefit
“It doesn’t give you too much time to think or over analyze,” Giolito says after first Cactus League game of 2023.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tyrese Haliburton
Bulls
Bulls lose must-win game to Pacers as season all but slips away
While there’s still 17 games left to play and time to try and find some sort of magic with this group, the reality of the situation came courtesy of a Tyrese Haliburton three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left. Now the Bulls sit in the No. 12 spot of the Eastern Conference ... and fading.
By Joe Cowley
 
Lukas Reichel and Philipp Kurashev celebrate a goal.
Blackhawks
As Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel grows more comfortable speaking English, Philipp Kurashev provides German escape
Reichel has been amazed by how quickly his English has improved by “hearing it every day and talking it every day” the past two seasons in Illinois. But he also appreciates opportunities to speak in his native language with Kurashev.
By Ben Pope
 