Monday, July 17, 2023
Bulls release the 2023-24 NBA preseason schedule, and it’s ‘Mile High’

Not only will the Bulls have a home-and-home two-game tilt with the champion Nuggets, but will also see the likes of a contender in Milwaukee.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls will face Nikola Jokic and the champion Denver Nuggets twice in the 2023-24 preseason, with the schedule released on Monday.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty

The measuring stick will be out early for the Bulls.

The team announced the preseason schedule on Monday, and while all five games come against playoff contenders, two of them will be against the team that hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy last month.

The Bulls will open up in Milwaukee on Oct. 9, and then will play a home-and-home with the 2022-23 NBA Champion Nuggets.

Denver comes to the United Center on Oct. 12, and then the Bulls head to the “Mile High City’’ on Oct. 15.

The team will then close the preseason with two home games, hosting the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 17, and Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19.

An early test? Absolutely, considering Milwaukee and Denver each finished first in their Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively. The Bulls had a play-in battle against Toronto last season, eliminating them from postseason play, while the Timberwolves saw postseason play as the No. 8 seed.

NOTE: Bulls guard Javon Freeman-Liberty impressed enough in Las Vegas’ Summer League to be named All-Summer League Second Team.

Freeman-Liberty joined Max Christie [Lakers], Emoni Bates [Cavaliers], Jabari Smith Jr. [Rockets] and Jalen Wilson [Nets].

