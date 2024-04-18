The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bulls get chance for some revenge against the Heat down on South Beach

Losing to the 76ers on Wednesday may have cost Jimmy Butler the rest of his season with a knee injury, and now the Bulls could be the benefactors of that loss.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has had his way with the Bulls since they traded him back in 2017, but revenge could be coming now that the Heat star is sidelined with a knee injury.

Lynne Sladky/AP

There was no hiding from the bright lights.

Especially down on South Beach where flashy and bright is a way of life.

Just over two minutes left in the final win-or-go-home play-in game, the Heat down one, and Jimmy Butler makes the go-ahead layup. From that point on, Miami ran the Bulls off the floor and right into an early summer vacation, then going on an impromptu run to the NBA Finals.

The final stat line for “Playoff Jimmy?” A solid 31 points, including 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. The then-face of the franchise for the Bulls in Zach LaVine? A no show with a 6-for-21 shooting night (0-for-6 from three) to finish with 15 points.

“I remember that plane ride home vividly,” Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan recalled on Wednesday. “Everyone was frustrated. That feeling sucked. I know for me that was one thing on my mind when I realized we’re going back to Miami, not to have that feeling.”

Thankfully, there’s a much better chance that the Bulls won’t.

Yes, Alex Caruso (left ankle) is questionable to play in Friday’s winner-take-all rematch with Miami, but Butler is for sure a no-go thanks to an MCL injury in his right knee suffered in the loss to the 76ers.

“He’s one of the great competitors this league has,” Caruso said of Butler’s injury. “He turns this time of year into his time. If he can’t go, that would be a big loss for them because he’s kind of the head of the snake, the heartbeat for them. But they still have plenty of talented and capable guys who can play.

“Obviously, whether he’s in or out will change a little bit for us what we do. But still respect the Miami Heat and what they bring.”

While also realizing that maybe this is the Bulls’ time.

Considering how much this group has overcome this season in losing LaVine and Patrick Williams to season-ending foot surgeries, maybe this is a little redemption. Very little, however, because the winner of this earns a free trip to Boston to likely get a week of extra basketball before picking out hotels in Cancun.

First things first.

“They (the Heat) have a culture,” Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu said of Friday’s matchup. “Whoever steps up in (Butler’s) spot, they’re not going to bring everything he does because he’s an All-Star. But Miami is one of those teams that when you play them, you know what to expect. They play hard, they play physical, they don’t quit.

“They always keep coming and bringing energy.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. would be the likely player to start for Butler, but the offense will undoubtedly run through Tyler Herro, fresh off his 25-point showing in the loss to Philadelphia. Having Caruso available to throw on Herro would be a great counter, but that might not be an option.

“What I’ve been dealing with the last couple of weeks,” Caruso said of his ongoing ankle injury. “My mindset is to play until my body tells me I can’t. Was kind of ineffective (coming out of the halftime locker room), so better those guys finish the game and they did a good job.”

Not that Caruso doesn’t feel like the Bulls have enough to cover for him if he can’t go.

“We’ve got guys on the team when the lights come on and they are bright, they step up to the challenge,” Caruso said. “I’ve had moments like that in my career; DeMar countess numbers. Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) has played playoff basketball, Ayo in the short time he’s stepped up and helped us. I think that’s one of great strengths that we do have guys who can go off any given night.”

