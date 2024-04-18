The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls dominate Hawks to advance in play-in tournament

Coby White leads with a career high 42 points, the Bulls will face the Heat on Friday for No. 8 seed in the East.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls dominate Hawks to advance in play-in tournament
Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls - Play-In Tournament

The Bulls’ Coby White battles with the Hawks’ Dejounte Murray for a loose ball during the play-in tournament on April 17, 2024 at United Center.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

There were times when Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan didn’t think his words were getting through this season, that the lessons he was trying to teach weren’t being understood.

To his credit, he didn’t stop his postgame media sessions that sounded like sermons at times.

The latest came last week, when he was insisting the Bulls had to understand the
moment and take advantage of what was in front of them. It was his ‘‘time to put the money on the table’’ talk.

Message heard.

Thanks to an offense that was running on all cylinders, led by 42 points from Coby White, the Bulls dominated their first-round play-in game Wednesday, beating the Hawks 131-116 and sending them home for the summer.

What that means is at least one more game, as DeRozan & Co. now will head down to Miami to take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Friday. On the surface, it’s not a good situation, considering it was Butler who ended the Bulls’ postseason hopes in similar fashion last season around this time.

NBA play-in tournament

NBA play-in tournament

Tuesday results
  • Lakers 110, Pelicans 106: Lakers earn No. 7 seed in West
  • Kings 118, Warriors 94: Kings play Pelicans on Friday
Wednesday
  • 76ers 105, Heat 104: 76ers earn No. 7 seed in East
  • BULLS 131, Hawks 116: BULLS play Heat on Friday
Friday
  • 6 p.m.: BULLS at Heat (ESPN)
  • 8:30 p.m.: Kings at Pelicans. (TNT)

But that was a healthy Butler. The star suffered a knee injury during the second half of the Heat’s loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, and early reports had it as a possible medial collateral ligament issue.

While ‘‘Heat culture’’ is a real thing, Butler is its backbone. The winner of Bulls-Heat game will earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and the right to take on the top-seeded Celtics, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday in Boston.

First things first, however. The Bulls had to take care of a Hawks team that had closed the regular season on a six-game losing streak and just got guard Trae Young back from a hand injury. They actually played better basketball without Young this season.

That’s why the Bulls and coach Billy Donovan had to be feeling good about the game plan at the start, making sure one of the NBA’s best defenders, Alex Caruso, would get the first opportunity to put the handcuffs on Young and make sure he didn’t get going.

Mission accepted and accomplished.

By the time the first quarter came to an end, Caruso and the Bulls had built a 40-22 lead, and Young was 0-for-3 from the field with five turnovers.

‘‘Different way of eating,’’ Caruso said of his mentality. ‘‘I had to work to get here. There are certain things that, if I were 7-foot and could shoot threes and turnarounds and play off the dribble and score 30 a night for 15 years, I would do that and probably wouldn’t be as good at defense. Probably that’s just the reality of it.

‘‘For me, it was a different path, different way for me to figure out how to get in the league. To get on the court in the beginning, I had to guard. I had to use my four to eight minutes a night and turn that into 10 to 12 and turn that into 20 and turn that into having a couple of real good years here in Chicago.’’

Young finished with 22 points and six turnovers and was an eye-opening minus-27.

Caruso did get banged up in the second half, but that didn’t stop Donovan from praising the mentality he had.

‘‘I think for me it’s just about the path and facing reality of what I was good at,’’ Caruso said. ‘‘Obviously, I’ve worked to become somewhat of a threat on the offensive end, but the defensive end is where I’ve kind of had to find my niche to get into the league.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Jerry Reinsdorf’s timing for new RSN isn’t great, but it shouldn’t stop him: expert
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond get OK for play-in game against the Hawks
Raptors' Jontay Porter gets lifetime ban from NBA
Stadium, likely next TV home for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, figures to keep some continuity
Alex Caruso and his Bulls teammates are all set to try to lock down Hawks
One question about the Bulls and Hawks meeting in a play-in game: Do they have to?
The Latest
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox - Game Two
White Sox
White Sox break six-game losing streak, cap wonky week with doubleheader split vs. Royals
Sox go 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, score 4 runs, but pull out doubleheader split
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond get OK for play-in game against the Hawks
Both Andre Drummond (left ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (right quadricep) were sidelined at the end of the regular season and heading into the play-in game. By game time against Atlanta, however, both were cleared, giving coach Billy Donovan some much needed depth.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Friday to start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Cubs
Cubs make series of roster moves to help short bullpen before series finale against the Diamondbacks
The Cubs optioned Daniel Palencia and Luke Little and brought up Hayden Wesneski and Colten Brewer.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs Diamondbacks Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski replaces bad memories at Chase Field with bullpen-saving performance
The Cubs claimed a series win against the Diamondbacks with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday
By Maddie Lee
 
Stephen Colbert announces his Chicago plans on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert to move 'Late Show' to Chicago for Democratic convention
CBS show will be based at the Auditorium Theatre from Aug. 19 to 22.
By Darel Jevens
 