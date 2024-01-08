The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls guard Dalen Terry staying in the rotation for now and proving why

Terry’s minutes aren’t always pretty, but what coach Billy Donovan likes about the second-year player is he takes mistakes personally and does try and learn from them quickly. As long as that development continues, so will his playing time.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls guard Dalen Terry staying in the rotation for now and proving why
Dalen Terry

Second-year guard Dalen Terry continues staying in the rotation even with the team getting closer to full strength. According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Terry’s play and learning on the fly have warranted those minutes.

Michael Reaves/Getty

CHARLOTTE – Dalen Terry didn’t like the screen thrown on him by the Hornets’ 7-footer Nick Richards.

Enough so that the second-year Bulls reserve chose to try and run through it with physicality rather than avoid the contact. A decision that would get him whistled for a foul, but also earn him a pat on the backside by coach Billy Donovan when Terry eventually came out of Monday’s game a few minutes later.

Little things by the 2022 first-round pick that continue adding up.

“The thing that I like about him is I think as a young player, maybe getting consistent minutes this year where last year he didn’t, you know that there’s going to be these moments of down where he’s not going to play well,” Donovan said of Terry’s development. “I always try and look at younger players as how do they come back and respond? And that’s the one thing that’s been encouraging to me is that when he has not played as well as he hoped for – and it’s not even making or missing shots – defensive rotations, assignments, sending a guy left and he doesn’t do that, or forgets to block out, leaves his feet on a shot fake and fouls a shooter. Those are the things that he’s got to get more consistent on.

“When he’s had games where he’s done those things he’s always come back and responded really well, and I always think that’s a good sign.”

It’s also buying Terry trust where the currency is minutes.

Even with the Bulls continuing to get closer back to full strength, Terry was still out there against Charlotte getting playing time with the second unit. And while Donovan preaches the little things with his young guard, he’s also gotten on him about being more aggressive in the shot-taking department rather than passing the ball every time it finds him.

A balance that Terry was admittedly still adjusting to.

“I have a mentality to always get everybody else the ball, getting everyone involved, and I’ve always been like that,” Terry said. “Obviously with the way our team was I didn’t think I was a guy that had to come in and get us 20 (points) so it’s just overthinking it sometimes. (Billy) just told me to play like I always play, and as soon as he told me that I was more aggressive. Every game I get a little more comfortable. It’s just a part of the journey.”

Minute men

Zach LaVine (right foot/shoulder) and Nikola Vucevic (groin) came off the bench for a second consecutive game against the Hornets, and according to Donovan, remained on a minutes restriction as they continued to find their wind.

How long was that going to last? That was still the unknown.

Donovan said the medical staff will continue to monitor both players, and as the minutes expand so will the likelihood they are both starters again.

“I think what (the medical staff) has done is evaluate them coming out of the game (Friday), how they felt just going through the normal checkups on the table every day,” Donovan said. “We practiced (Sunday) and both went through the whole practice for the most part.”

Rush hour

Donovan’s message to Coby White throughout his recent slump from three-point range has been a simple one: Slow down.

“I think he’s gotten some good looks that he just hasn’t knocked down,” Donovan said. “I don’t think he’s been totally disrupted by those first-teamer elite defenders (guarding him now). I don’t feel that way. I do feel that sometimes he’s gotten into situations where he’s rushed. It’s tough when you’re rushing shots.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Butler did it ... Bulls guard Coby White is hoping to follow
Bulls have 15 games until the trade deadline and decisions to make
It’s best for Bulls, Zach LaVine to have temporary reconciliation
Bulls coach Billy Donovan trying to find right rotation amid injury bug
Zach LaVine returns to Bulls and fires back at his mounting critics
Challenge thrown at Bulls guard Coby White — and challenge accepted
The Latest
Chicago police SUV.
Crime
3 police officers injured when driver hits squad car in Burnside
One officer suffered a broken pelvis and the others suffered neck and back pain.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tammy Duckworth, left, and Lindy Scott discuss issues during a taping of WBBM Radio’s “At Issue” program Friday, Feb. 24, 2006 in Chicago. WBBM lost $2 million in revenue in 2022.
Money
Radio operator Audacy, owner of WBBM Newsradio, WXRT, files for ‘reorganization’ bankruptcy
The company owns nearly 230 stations and hopes to slash $1.9 billion in debt. Executives don’t expect changes in operations or disruptions of worker pay and benefits.
By Violet Miller
 
A man uses his hood to shield his face from snow as he walks along State St. in The Loop, as snow showers dust the Chicagoland area, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Weather
First major storm of the season to bring ‘concrete snow’ to Chicago area
With up to 6 inches of wet, heavy snow in Chicago and up to 10 in northern suburbs, experts allowing extra time for commutes and caution while shoveling snow.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Tracy Kasper
Business
National Association of Realtors president resigns, blames blackmail threat
Tracy Kasper is the latest leader to depart the embattled organization that represents 1.5 million members. President-elect Kevin Sears will replace her, the association said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
AP24008016891090.jpg
Bears
Comparing quarterback histories of Bears, Packers really is embarrassing
Think about it. Twenty-seven seasons in which a Packers quarterback threw for more yards than any Bears quarterback has in the 104 years of the team’s existence. Twenty-seven times.
By Rick Telander
 