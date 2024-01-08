Bulls guard Dalen Terry staying in the rotation for now and proving why

CHARLOTTE – Dalen Terry didn’t like the screen thrown on him by the Hornets’ 7-footer Nick Richards.

Enough so that the second-year Bulls reserve chose to try and run through it with physicality rather than avoid the contact. A decision that would get him whistled for a foul, but also earn him a pat on the backside by coach Billy Donovan when Terry eventually came out of Monday’s game a few minutes later.

Little things by the 2022 first-round pick that continue adding up.

“The thing that I like about him is I think as a young player, maybe getting consistent minutes this year where last year he didn’t, you know that there’s going to be these moments of down where he’s not going to play well,” Donovan said of Terry’s development. “I always try and look at younger players as how do they come back and respond? And that’s the one thing that’s been encouraging to me is that when he has not played as well as he hoped for – and it’s not even making or missing shots – defensive rotations, assignments, sending a guy left and he doesn’t do that, or forgets to block out, leaves his feet on a shot fake and fouls a shooter. Those are the things that he’s got to get more consistent on.

“When he’s had games where he’s done those things he’s always come back and responded really well, and I always think that’s a good sign.”

It’s also buying Terry trust where the currency is minutes.

Even with the Bulls continuing to get closer back to full strength, Terry was still out there against Charlotte getting playing time with the second unit. And while Donovan preaches the little things with his young guard, he’s also gotten on him about being more aggressive in the shot-taking department rather than passing the ball every time it finds him.

A balance that Terry was admittedly still adjusting to.

“I have a mentality to always get everybody else the ball, getting everyone involved, and I’ve always been like that,” Terry said. “Obviously with the way our team was I didn’t think I was a guy that had to come in and get us 20 (points) so it’s just overthinking it sometimes. (Billy) just told me to play like I always play, and as soon as he told me that I was more aggressive. Every game I get a little more comfortable. It’s just a part of the journey.”

Minute men

Zach LaVine (right foot/shoulder) and Nikola Vucevic (groin) came off the bench for a second consecutive game against the Hornets, and according to Donovan, remained on a minutes restriction as they continued to find their wind.

How long was that going to last? That was still the unknown.

Donovan said the medical staff will continue to monitor both players, and as the minutes expand so will the likelihood they are both starters again.

“I think what (the medical staff) has done is evaluate them coming out of the game (Friday), how they felt just going through the normal checkups on the table every day,” Donovan said. “We practiced (Sunday) and both went through the whole practice for the most part.”

Rush hour

Donovan’s message to Coby White throughout his recent slump from three-point range has been a simple one: Slow down.

“I think he’s gotten some good looks that he just hasn’t knocked down,” Donovan said. “I don’t think he’s been totally disrupted by those first-teamer elite defenders (guarding him now). I don’t feel that way. I do feel that sometimes he’s gotten into situations where he’s rushed. It’s tough when you’re rushing shots.”

