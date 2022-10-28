The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
Business News Metro/State

TransLoop staffs up in Chicago and moves its headquarters

The freight brokerage plans to hire 100 people, tripling the size of its Chicago workforce.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE TransLoop staffs up in Chicago and moves its headquarters
The building at 1 S. Wacker Drive.

TransLoop is moving its headquarters to 1 S. Wacker Drive.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

TransLoop, a technology-enabled freight brokerage, said it will triple the size of its Chicago headquarters and hire more than 100 people to staff it.

The company said it has leased 17,000 square feet at 1 S. Wacker Drive. It has operated from about 5,000 square feet at 343 W. Erie St., said Jordin Wilson, the company’s marketing and brand manager.

Wilson said the hiring, which is underway, will bring the company’s headcount in Chicago to about 150. She said the move to Wacker Drive is expected around Nov. 7.

TransLoop was founded in Chicago in 2019 and has reported fast growth. As a center for the trucking and rail businesses, Chicago has been a hotbed for logistics companies that help shippers fill loads to capacity.

The company said the move to modern space in the center of the business district will help it attract talent. To draw tenants in a market deeply affected by the pandemic, the 1 S. Wacker building has added features such as an indoor-outdoor tenant lounge, a health club and “nap pods.”

CBRE, the real estate firm that represented TransLoop in the lease negotiations, said the deal is typical of a recent trend in the market. It said companies that have relocated are upgrading their space and selecting buildings that are new or have been renovated in the last 5 years.

Wilson said TransLoop is taking space formerly occupied by Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange. TechCrunch reported Gemini has laid off workers because of turmoil in cryptocurrency trading.

Wilson said TransLoop has about 100 workers. Besides Chicago, it has offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Office vacancy rates downtown rose sharply during the pandemic and many tenants, adjusting to a remote workforce, have reduced their space allotments. But CBRE said downtown vacancy rates for the most modern properties, known as Class A, have declined for three straight quarters to an average of 14.7%.

Next Up In News
Winter’s coming — and so is COVID ‘trouble’ as coronavirus cases rise but vaccine booster rates don’t
Veteran of Gulf War in Iraq charged with killing convenience store worker, a refugee from Iraq who moved here 30 years ago
For Highland Park man, why did a single shot of a very old cancer drug cost $38,398?
Chicago’s best Halloween decorations: Homes and yards get spooky with ghosts, ghouls and more
Man charged with string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including carjacking and robbery in 2020
Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87
The Latest
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith greets fans at Gillette Stadium on Monday.
Bears
Roquan Smith wants to ‘show that I’m the best in the game’ — and he’s close
There was a time when Tuesday’s looming NFL trade deadline would have been a big deal to Smith. But he leads the league with 78 tackles — and the Bears with 2 ½ sacks.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, dressed as a wizard for Halloween, said on Friday that her crystal ball is predicting an increase in winter COVID cases unless more people get up to date with vaccinations.
Coronavirus
Winter’s coming — and so is COVID ‘trouble’ as coronavirus cases rise but vaccine booster rates don’t
“We are not where we need to be as a city, in people getting that fall 2022 booster,” a costumed Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “And my crystal ball tells me we are not going to make it through the winter unscathed from COVID, especially if we can’t get more people up to date with vaccines.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Columnists
Black women get a real hair scare
Tracee Ellis Ross’ “Hair Tales,” an ode to Black women’s hair that’s streaming on Hulu, comes at a time the notion that we can use chemical relaxers for years without harm to our health is being challenged in court.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Ezekiel Elliott runs against the Lions last week.
Bears
Bears likely to miss Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday
The Cowboys running back was ruled doubtful with a right knee injury
By Patrick Finley
 
A Chicago police officer examines a Glock handgun found May 4 in the 8200 block of South Halsted Street where a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded. According to police records, the gun was equipped with an automatic switch and extended magazine. No one has been charged in that shooting.
Afternoon Edition
Handguns turned to high-capacity machine guns fuel violence, a CPS parking deal raises questions and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 