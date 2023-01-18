The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

By  Associated Press
   
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.

Microsoft said Wednesday it laying off almost 5% of its workforce,

AP file

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.

The layoffs represent “less than 5% of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” Nadella said.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” Nadella said. He emphasized the importance of building a “new computer platform” using advances in artificial intelligence.

The Latest
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Bears
Bears OC Luke Getsy to be Senior Bowl head coach
Getsy will coach the American Team on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will coach the National Team.
By Patrick Finley
 
An impressive pontoon, one of many at the Chicago Boat Show, drew lookers at the Munson Marine display.
Outdoors
Takeaways from three outdoors shows in less than 24 hours
Pontoons, baseball tours, Anthony Bourdain Trail and a note on Indiana’s Chinook stocking survey.
By Dale Bowman
 
Synesthesia is a neurological condition in which sensory input gets cross-wired in the brain. Information that would ordinarily be interpreted by a single sense spills over and stimulates another unrelated sense.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: People with synesthesia might hear colors or taste words
For some with the condition, sounds activate the brain’s vision centers. For others, colors can have flavor, flavors can evoke a shape, reading can elicit aromas.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After his baby’s birth, dad turns to booze, weed
Mom isn’t sure whether it’s better to leave or to put up with his lying and using.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_109209705.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Son’: Tone-deaf follow-up to ‘The Father’ has none of its originality
Star Hugh Jackman can’t overcome an emotionally manipulative screenplay and an amateurish young co-star.
By Richard Roeper
 