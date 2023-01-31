United Airlines announces partnership to develop ethanol-based biofuel to power jets

United Airlines on Tuesday announced a plan to develop a new ethanol-based biofuel to power its jets.

The airline is partnering with the biofuel companies Tallgrass and Green Plains Inc. on a joint venture titled Blue Blade Energy to develop and then commercialize a new sustainable aviation fuel, the companies announced in a news release.

If successful, the companies hope to build a pilot facility in 2024, followed by a full-scale facility that could begin commercial operations by 2028 and fuel more than 50,000 flights annually between United hub airports in Chicago and Denver.

“The production and use of [sustainable aviation fuel] is the most effective and scalable tool the airline industry has to reduce carbon emissions, and United continues to lead the way,” said United Airlines Ventures President Michael Leskinen.

“This new joint venture includes two expert collaborators that have the experience to construct and operate large-scale infrastructure, as well as the feedstock supply necessary for success. Once operational, Blue Blade Energy has the potential to create United’s largest source of SAF providing up to 135 million gallons of fuel annually,” Leskinen said.

