Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Ford lays off hundreds at Chicago Heights plant amid ongoing UAW strike

About 330 employees were laid off between a plant in Chicago and one in Lima, Ohio. The company blamed the strike for disrupting operations and causing the layoffs.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Picketers rally outside the Ford assembly plant in the South Deering neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Ford assembly plant workers walked out Friday to join striking UAW workers across the country.

Picketers rally outside the Ford assembly plant in the South Deering neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Workers at a Chicago-area Ford Motor Co. plant have been laid off amid the United Auto Workers strike.

About 330 employees were laid off between the stamping plant in Chicago Heights and an engine plant in Lima, Ohio, Ford said in a statement Monday.

“Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage. In this case, the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant has directly impacted some operations at Chicago Stamping Plant and Lima Engine Plant,” the company said.

At the Chicago Heights plant, 243 employees were laid off as of Saturday. Ninety were laid off at the Lima plant on Monday, according to Ford.

Workers at a Chicago Ford assembly plant have been striking since last week. It was the third Illinois location to picket after the UAW broadened its strike to include a GM location in Bolingbrook and a Stellantis site in Naperville, both parts distribution sites.

About 25,000, or 17%, of the union’s 146,000 workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) are now on strike. This is the first time in UAW’s 88-year history that the union has targeted all three automakers at once.

UAW workers are striking for higher wages, restoration of cost-of-living pay raises, an end to varying tiers of wages for factory jobs, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires who now receive only 401(k)-style retirement plans, pension increases for retirees and other items.

“These are not lock outs. These layoffs are a consequence of the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant, because these three facilities must reduce production of parts that would normally be shipped to Chicago Assembly Plant,” Ford said.

Ford has laid off 930 employees because of the ongoing strike. Last month, 600 people were laid off at a Michigan plant.

The stamping plant in Chicago Heights employs 1,044 workers and the assembly plant employs 4,613.

The Latest
Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) chats with reporters at the Chicago Board of Elections Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. in November 2022.
Politics
Ald. Ray Lopez running for Congress against Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia
Ray Lopez, representing the 15th Ward on the Chicago City Council, plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the 4th Congressional District’s Democratic primary election in March.
By Fran Spielman and Lynn Sweet
 
Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Teutopolis, Ill.
Metro/State
Chemical exposure killed 5 in central Illinois crash, preliminary autopsies find
Preliminary autopsies show that five people who were killed in a central Illinois crash involving a semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia died from exposure to the caustic chemical.
By John O’Connor | AP
 
Nick Epley shows some of the mushrooms, largely hen of the woods that he and Austan Goolsbee found Sunday. Provided photo
Outdoors
Mother of all hen-of-the-woods finds
Nick Epley and Austan Goolsbee found the mother of all spreads of hen of the woods on Sunday.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chevy Johnson, a resident of Broward County, Fla., holds the three Powerball tickets she purchased in the hope of winning the jackpot of over $1 billion, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Metro/State
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
The prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot.
By Associated Press
 
Cultures worldwide claim some variation on the fritter, but apple belongs to the Midwest. Kelli Stanko for WBEZ
Taste
Apple fritter season in Chicago is here — five local spots for these yummy fried treats
The familiar fall delights are within reach of almost every Chicago neighborhood — and most are under $5 apiece.
By Contributor
 