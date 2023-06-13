The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Business News Metro/State

2 Fulton Market projects set for city plan commission’s OK

Two large towers bringing office and residential will be considered by the Chicago Plan Commission, signaling bets on demand for homes and offices near downtown.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE 2 Fulton Market projects set for city plan commission’s OK
Rendering of project at 357 N. Green St.

A rendering of the new office project at 357 N. Green St. by developer Onni Group.

Provided

Two large projects that will be among the tallest buildings in the area west of downtown Chicago are up for approval Thursday, projects that signify developers’ continued interest in the Near West Side despite mixed signals from the market.

The Chicago Plan Commission will consider zoning applications at its Thursday meeting for a 30-story office tower at 357 N. Green St. and a 46-story residential building at 1300 W. Lake St. It typically approves matters on its agenda, sending them to the City Council for final action.

Even if developers don’t plan to start construction soon, wrapping up the zoning helps them secure financing. They could then begin work quickly if demand favors their projects.

But hybrid work schedules have upset demand for office space. Some observers also believe it has cut into demand for living close to jobs in the downtown area.

The Green Street office project would occupy vacant property at the southwest corner of Kinzie and Halsted streets. Its backer is Onni Group, a firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia that has an active portfolio in Chicago.

Paul Purewal, Onni’s development director, said the building will have health and wellness features to appeal to companies who want workers back in the office, at least part of the time. He said data shows office tenants are prioritizing leases in the newest buildings.

He declined to discuss specific features in the building, designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz. It will have commercial space on the ground floor and rooftop, perhaps a restaurant with downtown views, and 300 parking spaces.

“We will start on this as soon as the market allows,” Purewal said.

The Kennedy Expressway runs at an angle beneath the property, so the building is massed on part of the site not directly over the highway.

The rest will include an entry plaza and open space across Green Street from a linear park planned along the north side of Metra right-of-way. The park is supposed to extend westward, alongside another office building under construction at 360 N. Green, and lead pedestrians straight to a Guinness brewery that’s expected to open this summer.

The 46-story Lake Street building by Loukas Development and bKL Architecture would include 593 residences and 330 parkings spaces. It would be built on land now occupied by the butcher shop Peoria Packing, a holdover from Fulton Market’s days as a meat and produce center.

Developer Aristithis Loukas could not be reached for comment.

Twenty percent of the apartments would be offered at reduced rents under the city’s affordability ordinance.

Harry Katsiavelos, president of Peoria Packing, said he has a contract to sell the property to Loukas. Katsiavelos said he will relocate his business to a modern space at 4521 W. Roosevelt Road, perhaps before 2025.

1300_W._Lake_St._view_from_northeast.png

A rendering of 1300 W. Lake St. as seen from the northeast.

Provided

Next Up In News
5 minors hurt in school bus rollover crash on Dan Ryan near Guaranteed Rate Field
DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville, including pedicab
Fancy a ‘night dive?’ Shedd offering free evening admission this month
Drivers, start your merging: NASCAR lane closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, from North Avenue to 47th Street
Missing Logan Square woman found safe
‘The one gift we cannot give’
The Latest
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, center, looks down as he talks to players during the ninth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins.
White Sox
White Sox fans are in a real bind and it stinks
The mediocre team can still win a mediocre division.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Filephoto.png
News
5 minors hurt in school bus rollover crash on Dan Ryan near Guaranteed Rate Field
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field. Five minors were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones chases Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in September.
Bears
Bears DL rips Packers fans: ‘Half of ’em don’t even know football’
Asked about star Aaron Rodgers leaving the rival Packers for the Jets this offseason, Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones launched into an attack on Green Bay’s fans Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Dwyane Wade is considering investing in the Sky.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dwyane Wade expresses interest in investing in Sky
Wade spent Tuesday afternoon with the Sky at practice. “It was a great day,” Wade said.
By Annie Costabile
 
Hailey O’Malley with one of her big smallmouth bass from nrothern Wisconsin.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Anticipating the perch opener; bullfrog seasoon opens
Perch season reopens Friday, June 16, in the Illinois waters of Lake Michigan and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 