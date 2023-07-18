CHA gives green light to mixed-use projects at LeClaire Courts, two other sites

The Chicago Housing Authority authorized three new residential developments Tuesday, mixed-income complexes in public-private partnerships that together promise 357 rental units within three years, many set aside for families on the agency’s waiting list.

Among the projects moving forward is the long-delayed redevelopment of the former LeClaire Courts public housing site west of Cicero Avenue and south of Stevenson Expressway. LeClaire was a townhouse-style complex from the 1950s that contrasted with the one-time fashion of high-rises for the poor, but the agency cleared the site in 2011 after the homes deteriorated.

Working with Cabrera Capital and Habitat Co., the CHA’s board approved a first phase at the 36-acre site near Midway Airport. It calls for 183 mixed-income apartments in two six-story buildings. The units include 86 for CHA families and 79 marketed as affordable under city rules. The remaining 18 units are market rate.

The board also authorized a final phase of the Parkside redevelopment on the old Cabrini-Green property and a second phase for Ogden Commons on the old Lawndale Courts property near Douglass Park. The Parkside deal calls for 99 units while Ogden Commons would get 75.

Ann McKenzie, development director at the CHA, said work at the three sites should begin later this year or early 2024. She said Ogden Commons could be finished in 2025 and the others in 2026.

The approvals show that the CHA is meeting its commitment to remake public housing as attractive units within diverse communities, said Tracey Scott, the agency’s CEO.

“CHA is increasing affordable housing opportunities throughout Chicago and ensuring that these investments lead to strong communities where families who need housing assistance can achieve economic power,” Scott said in news release.

The agency has faced intense criticism for delays in providing replacement housing for families in developments such as Cabrini that were torn down. In a controversial decision, the CHA leased land on the Near West Side to the Chicago Fire for a training facility, contending the project would provide jobs and recreational space for the neighborhood. A lawsuit in federal court seeks to block the deal.

Scott said that aside from the three projects approved Tuesday, the CHA has 2,300 units under way or scheduled to start construction this year.

“With our public and private sector partners, CHA continues to identify new opportunities to preserve and create affordable housing for low-income families in diverse communities across Chicago,” she said.

CHA spokesperson Karen Vaughan said as of the end of last year, the agency’s waiting list had 138 families, including 38 from the Cabrini redevelopment and 23 from LeClaire.

Developers want to bring in a grocery store, a medical center and a daycare facility at LeClaire. Counting all phases, the project would have 650 mixed-income residences.

The development needs new streets and water and sewer lines, so the CHA board approved a deal in which the city will provide $27 million for the work.

“This long-vacant land along a key corridor will become a thriving neighborhood and provide high-quality homes to families, including those that need rental subsidies,” Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) said in a statement from the CHA. “Neighbors in the community have pushed for services like a grocery store and other basic resources to complement the housing.”

A rendering shows part of the Parkside project on the 500 block of West Hobbie Street. Chicago Housing Authority

The Parkside project is the work of Holsten Real Estate Development and the Cabrini Green Local Advisory Council Development Corp. The new buildings are planned on the 1100 blocks of north Cambridge and Cleveland avenues, and the 500 blocks of west Hobbie and Elm streets.

The units include 30 for CHA families, 28 classed as affordable and 34 as market rate. The development will be pitched to larger households, as 35 of the apartments will be three- or four-bedroom units.

The CHA agreed to give the project an $11.5 million construction loan.

Ogden Commons, at 1325 S. Washtenaw Ave., gets 75 apartments, including 30 CHA, 27 affordable and 18 market rate. The CHA will provide it a $9.95 million construction loan.

The developers are Habitat, Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center of Chicago and Lawndale Real Estate. A first construction phase has already started.