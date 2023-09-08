Irish eyes are smiling: Guinness Chicago taproom to open Sept. 28

If you’ve been waiting to sample the suds at Guinness’ first Chicago brewery, your chance is coming, albeit a little behind schedule.

Guinness said it will open its taproom, restaurant and bakery at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 with freshly baked brown bread, coffee and pastries for the commuters. The operation, called Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago, is in an old rail depot at 901 W. Kinzie St.

It prompted a thorough renovation of the 15,000-square-foot building, which was empty for years. Guinness originally said it would open for St. Patrick’s Day this year, then promised a summer debut. But anybody who’s worked with construction and city permits probably understands delays.

The Fulton Market taproom will offer experimental beers produced on-site at the 10-barrel brewhouse alongside Guinness Draught Stout imported from Dublin. The company said the initial craft offerings will include Corn Maize Cream Ale with corn from Illinois’ Iroquois County.

Guinness, part of the liquor giant Diageo, has said it expects the business to employ about 75 people. It will be its second taproom in the U.S. The first was outside Baltimore and continues to operate, although the company earlier this year closed a brewery nearby, laying off about 100 people.

The Chicago menu will feature beef-and-Guinness stew as well as local standards such as an Italian beef sandwich, the company previously said. It said the restaurant will have all-day service and a weekend brunch menu.

In prior descriptions, Guinness said the building will get solar panels expected to eventually produce all its power. The boiler for the brewing process will be powered by electricity and the spent grain donated to local farmers for livestock feed, the company said.

Partners in the operation include a joint venture of Hyde Park Hospitality and Stefani Restaurant Group.

Developer Fred Latsko owns the Kinzie property and plans to connect the taproom to a residential tower he wants to build at 375 N. Morgan St.