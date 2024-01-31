Chicago Tribune’s unionized newsroom staff to go on 24-hour strike Thursday: ‘Enough is enough’

Reporters and other newsroom staffers at the Chicago Tribune plan to go on strike Thursday, joining hundreds of other Tribune Publishing employees in a nationwide action after years of contract negotiations.

More than 200 journalists and production workers at seven newsrooms across the country are participating in the 24-hour strike to demand fair wages and for management to continue their 401(k) match benefits, according to a news release from The NewsGuild-CWA, which represents the employees.

“Tomorrow’s walkout is the single largest coordinated action journalists at the company have taken against Alden Global Capital since the hedge fund purchased Tribune Publishing in 2021, in a deal that saddled Tribune Publishing with $278 million in debt,” the union said in a statement.

Tribune Publishing journalists have been negotiating for a contract through their bargaining units for as long as five years, the union said.

“Even before Alden purchased the company in 2021, Tribune Publishing had a long history of underpaying its workers,” the union said. “Most Tribune workers have not seen a pay raise since 2018.”

Alden Global Capital has “slow-walked negotiations” and offered “non-starter” proposals, including eliminating the company’s 401(k) match, which could jeopardize workers’ ability to retire, the union said.

Alden has also refused to provide across-the-board pay increases, even though cost of living in Chicago has increased by about 20 percent since 2020, according to the union.

“We didn’t go into this job for the money, but Alden’s cuts have hit so close to the bone that we can’t even do our jobs as journalists anymore. Enough is enough. Journalists deserve to be able to retire with dignity,” said Madeline Buckley, criminal courts reporter at the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Tribune Guild unit chair.

“The company’s insulting proposals on wages and benefits puts our future at risk, along with our ability to continue to produce the hard-hitting journalism this city relies upon.”

The union also accused the newspaper of failing to remedy wage inequities on race and gender lines.

“The company has also gutted newsrooms: at the company’s flagship property, the Chicago Tribune, staff has been cut from 111 to 76 since June 2021,” the union said. “Alden’s cuts have hurt journalists’ ability to provide quality public information and hold power to account.”

Unionized journalists at the paper have previously held collective actions to protest the company’s actions. In December, Chicago Tribune journalists and other employees held a protest at Tribune Tower.

“Many of our colleagues take on second jobs or leave journalism simply to make ends meet,” said Dave Mulcahey, a Tribune Content Agency business editor. “No media outlet that cares about the quality of its product would pay its staff in this way.”

Tribune Publishing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

