‘Flash,’ ‘Riverdale’ on the move as The CW switches to WCIU-Channel 26 this fall

Grant Gustin stars on "The Flash" on The CW. | CW photo

For the second time in less than five years, the shows of The CW network are on the move in Chicago.

The locally owned WCIU-Channel 26 announced Thursday that it will begin airing “Supernatural,” “Flash,” “Riverdale” and the rest of the CW lineup this fall. That’s a switch from WPWR-Channel 50, a CW affiliate since 2016.

Before that, The CW was a fixture of WGN-Channel 9.

The new CW26, broadcast over the air on channel 26.1 (and visible on all major cable and satellite systems), will continue to air the morning program “The Jam,” the legal shows “The People’s Court” and “Judge Mathis” and various syndicated sitcoms including “Seinfeld” and “Mike & Molly.”

Another channel owned by Weigel Broadcasting, 26.2, will take the name The U and air separate programming including a specially produced newscast from WLS-Channel 7 at 7 p.m. weeknights and the new talk show starring former WFLD-Channel 32 anchor Tamron Hall at 8 p.m.

A spokeswoman at Fox-owned WPWR declined to comment on any new network affiliation after the CW departure, adding, “Our WPWR fall schedule is not finalized at this time.”