Walmart’s facing backlash after “Impeach 45” and “Impeach Trump” apparel in all shapes and sizes — from infants to adults — surfaced on their website.
The T-shirts and infant onesies sparked a Walmart boycott and caused a stir on social media.
Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover the clothing items on Walmart’s website and call out the retail giant.
“What kind of message are you trying to send?” Fournier wrote in a tweet directed at Walmart.
Several people on Twitter called Walmart out for selling the T-Shirts and said on Twitter that they plan to join the Walmart boycott.
Old Glory is one of the companies selling the clothing with “Impeach 45” printed across the front of the shirts.
It’s worth noting that Walmart also sells pro-President Donald Trump apparel, too, including the president’s signature red “Make America Great Again” hat.
This isn’t the first time Walmart has found itself in trouble over apparel sold on its website. The company removed a shirt with the slogan “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.” that was being sold from its online store last year.