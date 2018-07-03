Walmart’s ‘Impeach 45’ apparel sparks boycott and causes social media stir

Walmart's "Impeach 45" apparel causes stir on social media. | Courtesy of Walmart.com

Walmart’s facing backlash after “Impeach 45” and “Impeach Trump” apparel in all shapes and sizes — from infants to adults — surfaced on their website.

The T-shirts and infant onesies sparked a Walmart boycott and caused a stir on social media.

Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover the clothing items on Walmart’s website and call out the retail giant.

“What kind of message are you trying to send?” Fournier wrote in a tweet directed at Walmart.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Several people on Twitter called Walmart out for selling the T-Shirts and said on Twitter that they plan to join the Walmart boycott.

Hahahaha! #BoycottWalmart And who are the snowflakes? My shirt has been ordered and is gonna look great tomorrow. Can't think of anything more patriotic! pic.twitter.com/YivxaNBwhG — Brad Scott (@BradinKCMO) July 3, 2018

REMOVE ALL IMPEACH 45 45 YOUR FIRED FROM YOUR STORES AND WEBSITE OR WE WILL BOYCOTT!! WE ARE MANY WE ARE STRONG!! @realDonaldTrump @PressSec

WALMART YOU CROSSED THE LINE, REMOVE IT NOW OR ELSE!! #BOYCOTTWALMART pic.twitter.com/c9i6e1KFRc — #Nana's3Blessings💞 (@perubear7) July 3, 2018

Old Glory is one of the companies selling the clothing with “Impeach 45” printed across the front of the shirts.

It’s worth noting that Walmart also sells pro-President Donald Trump apparel, too, including the president’s signature red “Make America Great Again” hat.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has found itself in trouble over apparel sold on its website. The company removed a shirt with the slogan “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.” that was being sold from its online store last year.