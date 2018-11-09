Last Kmart in Chicago set to close

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: People shop at a Kmart store on March 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Sears Holdings, the parent of Kmart and Sears, Roebuck, & Co., said there is "substantial doubt" about the company's financial viability. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700023570

Kmart’s Avondale location — its last location within Chicago’s city limits — is one of 40 stores Sears will close as the company goes through bankruptcy.

The company announced the closure of the store at 3443 W. Addison Street Thursday. It will also close another Kmart in Cudahy, Wis., as well as Sears locations in Springfield and Janesville, Wis. and Michigan City, Ind.

The locations are expected to begin clearance sales late next week.

Sears filed for bankruptcy in October, opening another troubled chapter for the storied Chicago retailer. When it filed for bankruptcy the company said it planned to close 142 stores by the end of the year, including a Sears in Joliet and Kmarts in Norridge and Griffith, Ind..

The announcement comes in the wake of closings announced by Lowes and Target.