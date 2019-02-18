Newspaper advertising industry veteran Pam Henson joins Sun-Times Media

A senior advertising leader who has worked for major newspaper companies including Gannett, Hearst Media and Tribune Publishing joined Sun-Times Media Monday as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Pam Henson brings a quarter century of multimedia sales experience to the Chicago Sun-Times and Answers Media, Sun-Times Media’s full service video- and web-production company.

Both brands, according to Sun-Times media executives, are poised for growth in 2019, with the Sun-Times transitioning to a state-of-the-art website and content management system powered by industry leader Vox Media.

“Pam understands deeply how our brands fit within the publishing industry,” Sun-Times interim CEO Nykia Wright said in announcing Henson’s hiring. “We are excited to introduce her to our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Chicago Sun-Times leadership team here at ‘the hardest-working paper in America,’” Henson said. “Our history of award-winning journalism, the strong senior leadership team and the opportunity to grow our sales revenue make this a highly desired new chapter in my career.”

Henson spent three years heading up sales and marketing efforts at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. She was then recruited by Gannett as regional president for all news, sales, marketing and operations departments for Gannett Wisconsin’s 10 newspaper markets. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of sales at Chicago Tribune Media Group.

Henson, a California native, has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. She has been a board member of several not-for-profit organizations, including Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.