The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Marijuana Politics Nation/World

Historic shift to reclassify marijuana begins

The Justice Department plan approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland does not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Historic shift to reclassify marijuana begins
A marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation’s medical marijuana dispensary.

A proposed federal rule recognizes the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledges it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs.

AP file

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Thursday formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug in a historic shift in generations of U.S. drug policy.

A proposed rule sent to the federal register recognizes the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledges it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs. The plan approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland does not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will take public comment on the proposal to move marijuana away from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. It moves pot to Schedule III, alongside ketamine and some anabolic steroids.

The move comes after a recommendation from the federal Health and Human Services Department, which launched a review of the drug’s status at the urging of President Joe Biden in 2022.

Biden also has moved to pardon thousands of people convicted federally of simple possession of marijuana and has called on governors and local leaders to take similar steps to erase convictions.

“This is monumental,” Biden said in a video statement, calling it an important move toward reversing longstanding inequities. “Far too many lives have been upended because of a failed approach to marijuana, and I’m committed to righting those wrongs. You have my word on it.”

Related

The election year announcement could help Biden, a Democrat, boost flagging support, particularly among younger voters.

The notice of proposed rulemaking submitted to the federal register kicks off a 60-day comment period followed by a possible review from an administrative judge, a potentially lengthy process.

Biden and a growing number of lawmakers from both major political parties have been pushing for the DEA decision as marijuana has become increasingly decriminalized and accepted, particularly by younger people.

Schedule III drugs are still controlled substances and subject to rules and regulations, and people who traffic in them without permission could still face federal criminal prosecution.

Related

Some critics argue the DEA shouldn’t change course on marijuana, saying rescheduling isn’t necessary and could lead to harmful side effects. Others argue marijuana should be treated the way alcohol is.

Federal drug policy has lagged behind many states in recent years, with 38 states having already legalized medical marijuana and 24 legalizing its recreational use. That’s helped fuel fast growth in the marijuana industry, with an estimated worth of nearly $30 billion.

Easing federal regulations could reduce the tax burden that can be 70% or more for marijuana businesses, according to industry groups. It also could make it easier to research marijuana, since it’s very difficult to conduct authorized clinical studies on Schedule I substances.

Next Up In Cannabis
Hemp sellers push back on delta-8 ban as lawmakers tackle unregulated cannabinoid market
From CPD to CBD: Burnt out Chicago cop now selling hemp derivative to help officers de-stress
4/20, the ‘high’ holiday, offers dank deals and pot-friendly parties for Chicagoans
Buzzkill: Clouted pot company can’t legally move dispensary to site of old Rainforest Cafe
‘Cannabis amnesty boxes’ rarely used to ditch weed at Chicago airports, records show
Chicago’s Cresco Labs to become nation’s largest weed firm with planned $2B takeover
The Latest
The cover of EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
College Sports
EA Sports will release College Football 25 on July 19
EA’s first college football game in more than a decade will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this summer.
By Associated Press
 
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is guarded by Connecticut Sun forward Tiffany Mitchell, right, in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut sets ESPN viewership record
The Sun’s win over the Fever on Tuesday drew an average of 2.1 million viewers on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+. That topped ESPN’s previous mark of nearly 1.5 million viewers for a Mercury-Sun game on May 22, 2004, in Diana Taurasi’s rookie season.
By Associated Press
 
OUTDOORDINE 5.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Modified Clark Street closure to allow limited vehicle traffic, expand outdoor dining
Dining areas could be set up in curb lanes on Clark from Grand to Kinzie, with vehicles still able to use the middle lanes. Ald. Brendan Reilly is not happy.
By Kade Heather
 
MINING
Environment
Protesters demand alderman withdraw support for Ozinga mining operation on Southeast Side
Around 50 opponents of the Invert, a massive underground development plan, disrupted a town hall after Ald. Peter Chico proposed reversing a city law to allow mining.
By Brett Chase
 
cfd-ambulance.jpg
Crime
Driver fatally shot, crashes in Calumet Heights
The unidentified victim was shot in the 2400 block of East 91st Street but ended up in the 9000 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 