The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Columnists Commentary Marijuana

Smoke and mirrors: Marijuana rescheduling won't accomplish much

The central issue with cannabis is the conflict between harsh federal policies vs. the growing number of states to legalize or decriminalize recreational use of pot. President Joe Biden’s approach is a big part of the problem.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
SHARE Smoke and mirrors: Marijuana rescheduling won't accomplish much
FIRSTDAY-010219-42.JPG

A man sits in his living room in Rogers Park and smokes marijuana he bought on the first day of legalized recreational cannabis in Illinois, Jan. 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

For half a century, critics have argued marijuana does not belong in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, a category supposedly reserved for drugs that cannot be used safely even under a doctor’s supervision due to their high potential for abuse and lack of accepted medical applications. Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice finally agreed, implicitly admitting that the federal government has been lying about marijuana for decades.

“This is monumental,” President Joe Biden declared. That is true insofar as monuments look impressive but otherwise do not accomplish much.

Biden is trying to motivate younger voters whose turnout could be crucial to his reelection. But those voters overwhelmingly favor marijuana legalization, and the DOJ proposal falls far short of accomplishing that.

The proposed rule, which will be subject to 60 days of public comment before it is finalized, would move marijuana to Schedule III, which includes prescription drugs such as ketamine, Tylenol with codeine, and anabolic steroids. But that does not mean marijuana will be legally available as a medicine, which would require regulatory approval of specific cannabis-based products.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

With marijuana in Schedule III, state-licensed cannabis suppliers will remain criminal enterprises under federal law, albeit subject to less severe penalties. Although an annually renewed congressional spending rider bars the DOJ from interfering with state medical marijuana programs, prosecutorial discretion is the only protection for businesses that serve recreational consumers.

The federally illegal status of state-approved marijuana businesses discourages financial institutions from serving them, since doing so could invite potentially devastating criminal, civil and regulatory consequences. Moving marijuana to Schedule III will not solve that problem either.

Biden portrays rescheduling as “an important move toward reversing long-standing inequities” caused by the federal government’s “failed approach to marijuana.” But it will not “decriminalize the use of marijuana,” as he promised to do during his 2020 presidential campaign: Simple possession, even for medical purposes, will remain a federal offense punishable by a minimum $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Although Biden decries the “needless barriers to housing, employment, and educational opportunities” created by marijuana convictions, rescheduling will not eliminate those. Nor do his pardons for people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law: Although Biden claims he is “expunging thousands of convictions,” that is not true, because presidential pardons do not expunge criminal records.

Rescheduling, even combined with clemency, also does not lift the various legal disabilities associated with marijuana convictions, cannabis consumption, or participation in the cannabis industry. Those include loss of Second Amendment rights (a policy that Biden defends) and ineligibility for admission, legal residence, and citizenship under immigration law.

What does rescheduling accomplish? In practical terms, the two main benefits of moving marijuana to Schedule III are fewer regulatory barriers to medical research and a financial boon to state-licensed cannabis suppliers, who will no longer be barred from deducting standard business expenses when they file their federal tax returns.

That is not nothing. Abandoning the pretense that marijuana meets the criteria for Schedule I also represents progress of a sort. That reversal, however, comes at a time when 38 states have legalized medical use of marijuana, two dozen have taken the further step of legalizing recreational use, and seven out of 10 Americans oppose pot prohibition. In this context, admitting what most of us already knew is a pitifully inadequate concession.

Rescheduling and clemency fail to address today’s central cannabis issue: the conflict between a federal government that is maintaining a scientifically dubious, morally bankrupt policy and states that have decisively rejected it. And Biden, despite his pose as a longtime drug warrior who has seen the error of his ways, is a big part of that problem.

The president, citing old-timey “gateway drug” concerns, has steadfastly resisted attempts to resolve this conflict by repealing the federal ban on marijuana. Even while condemning the injustice inflicted by a “failed approach to marijuana,” he is sticking with it.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Delta-8 should be regulated and taxed, not banned
Biden's tariffs on China will bring more green-energy jobs to the U.S.
Right on time: New Metra station in Edgewater is a good sign for public transit's future
Police use-of-force is not as common as the public thinks. The news media too often fails to say so
Cubs' Dansby Swanson back in lineup. Is he ready to start earning that superstar money again?
Social media health 'cures' are not what the doctor ordered
The Latest
Eden (Ilana Glazer, left) expects lifelong best friend Dawn (Michelle Buteau) to be with her throughout her pregnancy in "Babes."
Movies and TV
'Babes' stars induce laughter with frank depictions of pregnancy and the challenges of friendship
Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau play lifelong besties whose bond is tested by impending childbirth.
By Richard Roeper
 
Joe Biden, dressed in a blue suit, waves as he enters a garden, followed by a woman and a man wearing suits.
Columnists
Biden's tariffs on China will bring more green-energy jobs to the U.S.
The president’s tariffs will help ensure the aluminum, steel, solar panels, and other components and materials for electric vehicle charging stations are American-made.
By Ben Jealous
 
This is Acrisure Stadium before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Bears
NFL Draft to be held in Pittsburgh in 2026
The NFL has turned the draft into a traveling road show in the last nine years.
By Patrick Finley
 
Pork Carnitas
Recipes
Flavorful carnitas are ideal for weeknight dinner or weekend gatherings
Smoky pork is braised for hours in a bath of citrusy beer and spicy chipotles until meltingly tender.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
Anya Taylor-Joy wears dark eye makeup and forehead paint, holding a long gun vertically as fire rages behind her, in this screen shot from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Movies and TV
'Furiosa' is a rousing return to the immersive 'Mad Max' world
In this thunderous prequel, Anya Taylor-Joy burns with intensity as the future ‘Fury Road’ warrior.
By Richard Roeper
 