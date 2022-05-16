The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Return of former MVP Elena Delle Donne a boon for Mystics, WNBA

The last time Delle Donne played a full season was 2019, when she won her second MVP award and led the Mystics to a WNBA championship.

By Noah Trister | Associated Press
   
SHARE Return of former MVP Elena Delle Donne a boon for Mystics, WNBA
The Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne brings the ball upcourt during the first half of a game against the Indiana Fever on May 6, 2022, in Washington

After two seasons in which she barely played, Mystics star Elena Delle Donne is back — and still looking like one of the WNBA’s top players.

Terrance Williams/AP

WASHINGTON — When a player of Elena Delle Donne’s stature returns after a long absence, the entire sport can feel the impact.

Her coach, her Washington Mystics teammates, and even her opponents like what they see so far.

“She’s not 100% healthy, but to be able to do what she does, she’s a Hall of Famer,” Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson said after a win at Washington on Friday night. “We can’t stop her. It doesn’t matter if she practices or only plays home games or whatever, she’s still Delle Donne. She’s still very effective shooting the basketball and affecting the game in so many ways.”

The last time Delle Donne played a full season was 2019, when she won her second MVP award and led the Mystics to a WNBA championship. Back problems and coronavirus concerns then limited her to only three games over the past two years. Washington is hoping a healthy Delle Donne will help the team rejoin the league’s elite, and she’s showing at age 32 that she can still make a big impact after all that time away.

In three games this season, the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne has given the Mystics consistent production, scoring between 19 and 21 points each time out, while playing between 29 and 32 minutes. Those stats are similar to what she did in 2019.

“I was pretty confident that I’d be back,” said Delle Donne, who played for the Sky from 2013-2016. “From past experiences, you never know what tomorrow brings. So I always try to just live in each day, and treat each day with the same importance. I feel like that’s kind of been how I’ve gotten through all of this.”

Delle Donne called this an “exploratory” season for her, which suggests she doesn’t want to put too much pressure on herself, especially this early. While her health seems good now, there’s an adjustment process as she returns to the day-to-day grind of playing game after game — and her body responds in ways that may be a bit surprising.

“I have put many, many hours, especially into these legs, so there’s times where it’s almost like I jump and get higher than I’m used to off the floor, and it messes up my timing,” she said.

When the Mystics opened with three games in five days, Delle Donne sat out the middle one.

“Even before the season started, we sat down and looked at the schedule and looked at weeks that might be too much of a load and too many games,” she said. “It’s something we’re all on the same page, and even my teammates know, so they’re aware.”

It’s been an encouraging start for the Mystics, who also have veteran Alysha Clark back after she missed all of last season with foot issues. Washington won its first three games before fading in the second half against Dallas. The Mystics play the second half of a home-and-home with the Wings on Tuesday night.

“I think every teammate knows that they have a star player out there, who is starting to get it back,” Washington coach Mike Thibault said prior to Friday’s game. “She feels like she doesn’t completely have her total shooting rhythm yet, which is scary for other teams.”

Although the Mystics lost to Dallas, Delle Donne scored 20 points — and she went 4 of 6 from 3-point range after going 2 of 10 through her first two games.

For a Washington team that’s trying to contend for a championship again after going basically two years without its biggest star, there are plenty of positive signs.

“She’s the best player in the entire world. I’m going to say that until I’m blue in the face, until I’m in my casket,” guard Natasha Cloud said. “She’s going to continue to get better, but it’s an amazing thing to see how far she’s come.”

And for a league that can always benefit from the presence of someone like Delle Donne, her improved health is a welcome development.

“I have been getting a lot of support, which certainly means a lot, to feel like you’ve been missed — even by opponents,” Delle Donne said. “It’s always touching when they reach out and say they’re happy to have me back.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
This You Gotta See: Crying in baseball? There will be at Fergie Jenkins’ statue ceremony
Allie Quigley’s story in the WNBA reminds new players of what’s possible
WNBA will lose one of its pillars when Sylvia Fowles retires after 2022 season
Russia extends Brittney Griner’s detention another month
Sky get first win of the season behind impressive WNBA debut performance from Rebekah Gardner
WNBA players prefer roster expansion over league expansion
The Latest
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
City Council overwhelmingly OKs compromise ward map
Ald. Gilbert Villegas slammed the new map, noting his long, narrow 36th Ward now looks like a snake: “You had some of my colleagues that were, I guess, self-portraits of snakes that were drawing a snake to memorialize the back-stabbing that took place,” he said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Seandell Holliday, 16, was shot and during a large gathering near “The Bean” on Saturday.
Crime
16-year-old boy shot dead in Millennium Park had big plans for his family and for his music ‘if I make it to 21.’
“He said there are a lot of things that happen in Chicago, you see so many kids lose their lives at early ages ... He couldn’t even make it to 17,” the boy’s mentor said.
By David Struett
 
White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto has been called up from Charlotte and is scheduled to start Monday against the Royals.
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto will make first start Monday vs. Royals
Lucas Giolito remains on the COVID-19 injured list.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Concertgoers ride energy-storing stationary bikes during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The band has included energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as part of a push to make the tour more environmentally friendly.&nbsp;
Music
Coldplay hoping for powerful support from fans on new tour
The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as they dance or spin.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.
Crime
Man killed after being shot, run over by gunman’s car in Marquette Park, police say
The man was inside a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Maplewood when someone stepped out of a dark-colored car and opened fire Monday morning, police say.
By David Struett
 